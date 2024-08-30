Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 30, 2024. The short-term outlook for Power Finance Corporation is bullish. The stock has made a bullish breakout above a key resistance level of ₹535 this week. The region around ₹530 will now be a very good support for the stock. Moving average crossovers on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- August 30, 2024 08:42
Nifty, Sensex to sustain positive momentum despite 11 successive days of gains
Domestic markets are expected to continue their momentum thanks to positive global sentiment. The Nifty 50 has risen for 11 consecutive days, its longest winning streak since October 2007, according to market participants.
Gift Nifty at 25,290 signals a positive bias for the domestic market. Despite the strong rally in heavyweights, analysts expect the momentum to continue, but sound macroeconomic condition.
- August 30, 2024 08:17
Economic Calendar – 30.08.2024
14.30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.2% versus Previous: 2.9%)
18.00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19.30 U.S. Revised Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 68.0 versus Previous: 67.8)
Economic Calendar – 31.08.2024
07.00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.5 versus Previous: 49.4)
Economic Calendar – 01.09.2024
TENT INDIA August month Auto Sales
Economic Calendar – 02.09.2024
U.S. Market Holiday
- August 30, 2024 07:30
Pfizer, HCMCT Manipal Hospital partner for adult vaccination
Drug maker Pfizer India and HCMCT Manipal Hospital have collaborated on a dedicated adult vaccination centre at the Dwarka (New Delhi) hospital, in the second such partnership this month.
- August 30, 2024 07:27
Zomato faces GST demands in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
Zomato Limited, the Indian food delivery giant, disclosed it has received two GST-related demands for the financial year 2019-20. The tax demands, from authorities in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, allege excess input tax credit usage and non-payment of GST on delivery charges, respectively.
- August 30, 2024 07:24
HFCL upgrades BSNL broadband network
HFCL Limited has completed one of the world’s largest control and user plane separation (CUPS) architecture-based broadband network gateway (BNG) deployments for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The project, valued at about ₹390 crore, was initiated in October 2022.
- August 30, 2024 07:22
RIL to reward shareholders with 1:1 bonus issue; stock rises 38% from October low
Rewarding shareholders has been central to Reliance Industries’ investor expectation strategy, and its plans to announce a bonus issue—its fifth since inception—are in keeping with that. During market hours and just a little before its 47th annual general meeting, the company announced that its board would meet on September 5 to consider issuing bonus shares in the ratio of 1-for-1 by capitalizing its reserves.
- August 30, 2024 07:17
Reliance Retail aims to double biz in next 3-4 years, says Isha Ambani
Country’s leading retailer Reliance is aiming to double its business in next three to four years, its Director Isha Ambani said at the AGM. For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, Reliance Retail recorded a gross revenue of ₹3.06 lakh crore (USD 36.8 billion), a growth of 17.8 per cent over the previous year.
- August 30, 2024 07:15
IHCL unveils Gateway brand, targets 100 hotels by 2030
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) unveiled the reimagined Gateway brand on Thursday as part of its strategy to tap growth opportunities in micro markets in metros and tier II/III cities.
- August 30, 2024 07:12
GIFT Nifty which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market,
GIFT Nifty, which stands as a new benchmark to the growth story of Indian equity market, recorded a new milestone and has added yet another feather in its cap in terms of achieving highest Open Interest of US $18.29 billion on August 27, 2024, surpassing its previous Open Interest record of US $18.22 billion on June 26, 2024. The continuous increase in open interest highlights the broader participation and reflects the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty.
Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023. Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 24.71 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $1.05 trillion till August 27, 2024.
- August 30, 2024 07:11
GILLETTE INDIA LTD. | CMP Rs. 7676 | M Cap Rs. 25012 Cr | 52 W H/L 8000/5371
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 645.3 Cr (-5.2% QoQ, 4.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 670.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 680.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 619.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 174.5 Cr (8.8% QoQ, 21.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 139.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 160.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 143.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27% vs expectation of 20.8%, QoQ 23.6%, YoY 23.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 116 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 89.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 99.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 91.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 35.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 54.6x FY25E EPS
- August 30, 2024 07:10
📊 Post Market Update: 29th August 2024 - 3:45 PM 📈
Indian equity indices ended on a positive note today, with key movements in major sectors and individual stocks.
- Nifty 50: Closed flat at 25,151
- Sensex: Closed at 82,134
Market Volatility
- India VIX: Down by 1.15%, now at 13.79
- Put Call Ratio: 1.21
Mid Cap & Small Cap Indices
- Mid Cap: Down by 0.45%, closed at 21,741
- Small Cap: Down by 0.57%, closed at 18,077
Sectoral Highlights
- Nifty Oil & Gas: Best performing sector, up by 0.94%
- Nifty FMCG: Up by 0.72%
- Nifty Pharma & Nifty Metal: Both down by 0.48%
Top Gainers
- TV18 Broadcast: +7%, closed at ₹51
- Whirlpool: +5%, closed at ₹2,195
Top Loser
- Welspun Living: Down by over 5%
In the News
- Moody’s: Raises India’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 6.8%.
- Reliance Industries: Shares jump 2.6% ahead of board meeting on September 5th to consider a 1:1 bonus issue.
- Bajaj Twins: Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv gained up to 3% on reports of Bajaj Housing Finance’s upcoming IPO, aiming to raise ₹7,000 crore.
- Whirlpool of India: Stock hits a 52-week high with a 7% surge, marking an 86% increase over six months, following the sale of a 24% stake by Whirlpool Mauritius Limited.
- Sonata Software: Shares rallied over 7% to ₹671 after securing a multi-million dollar IT outsourcing contract from a US healthcare company.
- Reliance Industries’ Media Arms: TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments surged as much as 13% after CCI approved the merger with Disney’s Indian media assets.
- JM Financial: Shares surged over 11% following a report of a 6.2% YoY dip in net profit and a 5.4% drop in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
- August 30, 2024 07:09
Government removes cap on sugar diversion for ethanol production for ESY 2024-25
Sugar stock may be a blast today 💥🔥
Fav Sugar shares
EID Parry
Balrampur chinni
Triveni eng
Shree Renuka
Avadh
Magadh
Bajaj Hindustan
Balrampur Chini
- August 30, 2024 07:08
Citi: Bharti Hexacom (BHAX.NS) | Buy
Initiate at Buy with a Rs1,405 TP: Attractive Midcap Telco with Strong Growth Outlook
- August 30, 2024 07:08
Fund Flow Activity
29 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 131401.72 + 20667.61 Total: 152069.33
F&O Volume: 601562.29 + 1841054.58 Total: 2442616.87
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +3259.56
(27036.06 - 23776.5)
DII: NET BUY: +2690.85
(19919.09 - 17228.24)
- August 30, 2024 07:07
Infosys: Joins Stanford HAI Affiliate Program To Accelerate Enterprise AI Research Initiatives (Supportive for stock prices)
- August 30, 2024 07:07
GILLETTE INDIA: Q1 EBITDA 1.74B RUPEES VS 1.44B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 27.05% VS 23.19% (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER THAN ESTIMATES)
- August 30, 2024 07:06
SEBI approves IIHL buyout of Invesco's PMS biz
Capital market regulator SEBI has granted approval to IndusInd International Holdings for acquiring the portfolio management services business of Invesco AMC. SEBI’s approval marks the completion of a crucial phase in IIHL’s 60 per cent acquisition of Invesco AMC and leaves only one final regulatory approval before the transaction can be completed, sources said.
- August 30, 2024 07:04
IPO-bound Swiggy appoints former Flipkart VP Amitesh Jha as Instamart head
IPO-bound Swiggy has appointed Amitesh Jha, former Senior Vice President at Flipkart, as head of Instamart, the company’s quick commerce business. Phani Kishan, co-founder and current head of Swiggy Instamart, will transition to a larger role within the company, said the company.
- August 30, 2024 07:02
Positive response to Small and Medium REITs: SEBI Chief
Small and medium REITs have received a positive response from the industry, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday. Buch said that there is an imbalance of power between large institutions and small investors, and regulations have helped foster trust in the system.
- August 30, 2024 07:00
NBCC sells commercial and office space worth over ₹14,000 cr
NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 100 per cent of the office space inventory at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Nauroji Nagar in New Delhi, valued at ₹13,408.7 crore, and 100 per cent of the retail and commercial space at Downtown Sarojini Nagar, valued at ₹1.390.92 crore.
- August 30, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Stock market live updates today:
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday presented the Central Government with a dividend cheque for ₹3,662.17 crore. The dividend cheque was handed over to Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO of the life insurance major.
- August 30, 2024 06:51
NCLAT upholds investors decision to oust Deepak Chhabria of Finolex board
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has upheld the shareholders decision to vote against the reappointment of Deepak Chhabria, former executive chairman,Finolex Cables.
- August 30, 2024 06:49
DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will carry out spot checks and increase its surveillance on SpiceJet as a cash crunch has forced the airline to delay salaries and vendor payments.
- August 30, 2024 06:47
Premier Energies IPO sees overwhelming response, subscribed 74.09 times
The initial public offer of solar cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies got subscribed 74.09 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday. The ₹2,830 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,30,76,25,013 shares against 4,46,40,825 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.
- August 30, 2024 06:44
SUN Mobility aims for $1 bn investment to lead HEV expansion, doubling battery swaps
SUN Mobility is looking at a $1 billion investment by 2030, primarily focused on the newly launched heavy electric vehicles (HEVs) business. This investment will also be expanded to its existing micromobility segment, said Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman, SUN Mobility.
- August 30, 2024 06:41
Today's Stock Recommendation: August 30, 2024: Power Finance Corporation BUY
- August 30, 2024 06:40
Stock to buy today: Power Finance Corporation (₹554.40): BUY
The short-term outlook for Power Finance Corporation is bullish. The stock has made a bullish breakout above a key resistance level of ₹535 this week. The region around ₹530 will now be a very good support for the stock. Read more
- August 30, 2024 06:39
India Inc logs lowest revenue growth in almost 4 years
In a sign of slowing economy, Corporate India registered the lowest revenue growth of 5 to 7 per cent in the June quarter against 7 per cent logged in the March quarter.
- August 30, 2024 06:35
Reliance AGM 2024 Highlights
Mukesh Ambani announces 26% efficient bifacial solar panels, 30 GWh battery facility by 2024
- August 30, 2024 06:34
Mukesh Ambani targets 2x growth for Reliance by 2030; new energy, AI, and Jio to drive expansion
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is aiming to double the size of Reliance Industries by the end of the decade. Key businesses Jio and Retail’s revenue and EBITDA will double in the next 3-4 years. The future growth engine is the new energy business, which will become as big and profitable as the O2C business in 5-7 years.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.