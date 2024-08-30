August 30, 2024 07:10

Indian equity indices ended on a positive note today, with key movements in major sectors and individual stocks.

- Nifty 50: Closed flat at 25,151

- Sensex: Closed at 82,134

Market Volatility

- India VIX: Down by 1.15%, now at 13.79

- Put Call Ratio: 1.21

Mid Cap & Small Cap Indices

- Mid Cap: Down by 0.45%, closed at 21,741

- Small Cap: Down by 0.57%, closed at 18,077

Sectoral Highlights

- Nifty Oil & Gas: Best performing sector, up by 0.94%

- Nifty FMCG: Up by 0.72%

- Nifty Pharma & Nifty Metal: Both down by 0.48%

Top Gainers

- TV18 Broadcast: +7%, closed at ₹51

- Whirlpool: +5%, closed at ₹2,195

Top Loser

- Welspun Living: Down by over 5%

In the News

- Moody’s: Raises India’s 2024 GDP growth forecast to 7.2% from 6.8%.

- Reliance Industries: Shares jump 2.6% ahead of board meeting on September 5th to consider a 1:1 bonus issue.

- Bajaj Twins: Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv gained up to 3% on reports of Bajaj Housing Finance’s upcoming IPO, aiming to raise ₹7,000 crore.

- Whirlpool of India: Stock hits a 52-week high with a 7% surge, marking an 86% increase over six months, following the sale of a 24% stake by Whirlpool Mauritius Limited.

- Sonata Software: Shares rallied over 7% to ₹671 after securing a multi-million dollar IT outsourcing contract from a US healthcare company.

- Reliance Industries’ Media Arms: TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments surged as much as 13% after CCI approved the merger with Disney’s Indian media assets.

- JM Financial: Shares surged over 11% following a report of a 6.2% YoY dip in net profit and a 5.4% drop in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.