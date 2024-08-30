Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 30, 2024. The short-term outlook for Power Finance Corporation is bullish. The stock has made a bullish breakout above a key resistance level of ₹535 this week. The region around ₹530 will now be a very good support for the stock. Moving average crossovers on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.

ALL UPDATES

Related Topics