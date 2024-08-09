Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 9 August 2024
ALL UPDATES
- August 09, 2024 08:18
Stock market live today: Starlineps Enterprises: Approved stock split of 1 share into 5 shares
- August 09, 2024 08:08
IPO Watch: Listing of Ola Electric Mobility Limited on 09th August, 2024
Symbol: OLAELEC
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544225
ISIN: INE0LXG01040
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 76/- per share
- August 09, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-August-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* ABFRL
* BSOFT
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* INDIAMART
* LICHSGFIN
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
- August 09, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Inflation edged higher in China
China CPI (Y/Y): Current: 0.5% (est 0.3%; prev 0.2%)
China PPI (Y/Y): Current: -0.8% (est –0.9%; prev –0.8%)
- August 09, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 09.08.2024
Evergy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Legend Biotech Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
VinFast Auto Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Automobiles)
- August 09, 2024 07:40
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 09.08.2024
07.00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.2%)
07.00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected: -0.9% versus Previous: -0.8%)
11.30 EURO German Final CPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
12/08/2024: Japan Market Holiday
- August 09, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: IPO screener: All eyes on Ola Electric listing today
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility will be listed on the bourses today. The IPO price has been pegged at ₹76. The public issue of Ola Electric Mobility, the first pure EV company to hit the capital market, saw a moderate response. The IPO was subscribed 4.27 times, with qualified institutional investors and retail investors showing more interest, as their respective portions were subscribed 5.31 times and 3.92 times, respectively. However, HNIs (non-institution investors) remained somewhat muted, as their reserved portion saw bids 2.40 times.
- August 09, 2024 07:21
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 9, 2024
Buzzing stocks: MCX, Utkarsh SFB, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tanla Platforms, GAIL (India), Jindal Steel, Coffee Day, Nexus Select Trust, Prakash Ind, Bansal Wire
- August 09, 2024 06:57
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for August 9, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 09, 2024 06:54
Watch: Today’s stock recommendation: August 9, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Eris Lifesciences. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since May this year. This upmove is happening inside a bull channel. The uptrend is intact and the share price can go further in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
- August 09, 2024 06:54
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Eris Lifesciences (₹1,165.40): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Eris Lifesciences. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since May this year. Also, the price action since then is in the form of a bull channel. On Thursday the stock has surged 4 per cent and has closed on a strong note. The uptrend is strong and intact.
- August 09, 2024 06:49
Stock market live today: F&O Query: Should you hold Birlasoft futures long?
Birlasoft (₹575): The stock’s has declined sharply price over the past couple of weeks. The downswing started with resistance at ₹750. It is currently trading at around ₹575.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.