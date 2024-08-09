August 09, 2024 07:36

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility will be listed on the bourses today. The IPO price has been pegged at ₹76. The public issue of Ola Electric Mobility, the first pure EV company to hit the capital market, saw a moderate response. The IPO was subscribed 4.27 times, with qualified institutional investors and retail investors showing more interest, as their respective portions were subscribed 5.31 times and 3.92 times, respectively. However, HNIs (non-institution investors) remained somewhat muted, as their reserved portion saw bids 2.40 times.