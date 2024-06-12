Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (Solara) has announced the closure of its rights issue for raising funds aggregating to ₹449.95 crore.

The issue opened on May 28, 2024, and closed on June 11, 2024, for the issue of 1,19,98,755 equity shares at an issue price of ₹375 per equity share. The Issue was oversubscribed by 1.44 times, according to a stock exchange filing.

Shares of Solara rose 1.03 per cent to trade at ₹440.75 on the NSE as of 12 noon on Wednesday.