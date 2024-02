Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited secured a ₹40-lakh export order for the supply of plumbing fittings on a pilot project basis. The company said the deal underscores its commitment to enter the international market.

The supply of plumbing fittings includes adapters, union, coupling, cross, tees, elbows, bushings, and valves for bathroom and kitchen installations.

However, the shares were down by 1.44 per cent to ₹212 at 10.44 am on the BSE.