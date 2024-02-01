Larsen and Toubro Ltd Technology Services (LTTS) reported supporting Marelli, a mobility technology supplier, in automotive infotainment and information cluster design with the introduction of Marelli’s digital twin solutions.

The company said the collaboration was highlighted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas, utilising Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) solutions on Amazon Web Services and Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. This integration, backed by LTTS, reduces software development time by up to 70 per cent and prototype costs by up to 30 per cent, for advancement in SDV.

Roberto Secchi, Head of Software Platform and DevOps at Marelli’s Electronic Systems division, said, “Leveraging LTTS’ capabilities will further boost our product portfolio, reinforcing Marelli as the premier technology partner for automotive companies.”

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at LTTS, said, “This partnership is not only catalysing unparalleled efficiencies in automotive software development but also spearheading the future of automotive infotainment through our ground-breaking digital twin offerings. Together, we are pioneering a new era of innovation, setting the stage for the next generation of mobility solutions.”

However, the shares were down by 1.26 per cent to ₹3,436.40 at 11.26 am on the BSE.

