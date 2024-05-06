Sprayking Limited secured an order valued at ₹4 crore with an advance payment for Brass rod production and informed that it is positioned for further expansion.

The company also informed of the introduction of two new brands, TPU-PLUMB and NAIK which is tailored for African markets. It is the company’s approach to meet customer needs. These brands are registered under quality certification.

Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of Sprayking said, “We are pleased to share that we have received advance payments for Brass rod, a testament to the trust and confidence our clients place in our products and services. We are proud to introduce two new brands: TPU- PLUMB and NAIK. These brands have been meticulously developed and registered under stringent quality certifications, including the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and reliability. We are confident that these brands will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our discerning customers, offering unparalleled performance and value.”

Recently, the company also procured a manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The facility spans 3,000 square meters and will focus on the production of brass and forging components.

However, the shares were down by 4.86 per cent to ₹44.61 on the BSE.

