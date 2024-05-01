NACOF Oorja, a renewable energy developer and operator, has announced the launch of a special purpose vehicle – E Astra NACOF Oorja Pvt Ltd, to promote sustainable farming.

NACOF Oorja is established and supported by National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd, a Multi state Cooperative Society registered under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The SPV is set to act as NACOF Oorja’s agricultural mobility wing, catering to the Indian farming community by offering battery-operated equipment and vehicles.

The newly-founded SPV will offer specialised agricultural equipment and vehicles such as e- weeder, e- reaper, e- brush cutter and e- cargo multi-utility three wheeler, along with a newly developed 20-litre milking cum chiller unit focused on sustainable dairy farming.

In a strategic move, E Astra has also set up a separate Advanced Technology centre that has developed a patient-applied VCU, which controls all functions of an EV and is based on Electric Vehicle Range Extender technology.

“Our commitment to contribute to the effort of establishing India as a developed nation played a significant role behind this new initiative. Farmers are our annadata, and to assist their community with cutting-edge indigenous and affordable agricultural equipment that runs on clean energy will multiply their productivity. Also, our digital farming solutions consisting of Artificial Intelligence and data analysis will help them with invaluable information regarding the crop status, weather updates as well as irrigation, streamlining the efforts in a hassle-free way,” said Ram Iqbal Singh, Chairman, NACOF Oorja.

“Sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour. Our farmers need all the help they can get and by aligning our superior equipment and mobility products with their requirements, we can empower them to increase their productivity while ensuring farming remains a profitable way of income for them. The primary objective of the SPV remains to empower the Indian farmers with cutting-edge technology, and mechanising their efforts, bringing them at par with the latest practices in agriculture and we are confident of our ability to achieve this target,” said Suresh Babu P, Managing Director, NACOF Oorja.

The new agricultural offerings by the SPV, designed and manufactured domestically and using indigenous technologies, align perfectly with the Make in India initiative. NACOF Oorja is visibly increasing its footprint in India’s agricultural community, as the development comes right after NACOF Oorja’s MoU with Nashik-based electric mobility startup, which will focus on enhancing rural and agricultural mobility in the nation.