August 21, 2024 07:46

Company: PNB Housing Finance Ltd (the “Company”)

Exchange Identifiers: NSE: PNBHOUSING / BSE: 540173

Bloomberg Ticker: PNBHOUSI IN Equity

Sole Bookrunner / Sole Broker: IIFL Securities Limited

Type of Transaction: Vendor sale - By way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges (“Sale”)

Vendors / Sellers: General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd

Floor Price: INR 775.0 per Equity share (4.4% discount to INR 810.9 per share close on the NSE on 20 August 2024)

Offer Size (# Shares): Up to 13,325,074 shares / c. 5.1% of existing TSO

Offer Size (INR MM/ USD MM): Up to INR 10,327 Mn / US$ 123.2 Mn (calculated at floor price)

Primary / Secondary: 100% secondary

Lock Up: N/A

Brokerage Commission & Other Charges: 25 bps + GST + stamp duty + STT + Exchange Transaction charges + SEBI Fees; OR 32 bps (all-inclusive except STT) + 10 bps STT

OR 27 bps + GST + STT

USD-INR Rate: 83.7988 (Source: Bloomberg as at 3:00 pm on 20 August 2024)

Books Open Date: 20 August 2024 (T-1)

Books Close Date: 21 August 2024 at 8:15 am IST (option to close earlier with 30 minutes notice)

Expected Trade Date: 21 August 2024 (T)

Expected Settlement Date: 22 August 2024 (T+1)

Pricing Guidance: No guidance will be given on pricing until the shares are crossed on the Indian Stock Exchanges on 21 August 2024. Investors should indicate the demand sensitivities across the price range.

Allocation: There is no assurance that any order for shares will be met in part or full, principally due to the operational mechanics and the screen based trading mechanism of the Indian Stock Exchanges.

Selling Restrictions: In “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) under the U.S. Investment Company Act), in transactions exempt from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act

Not for distribution to retail clients.

Distribution: Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” as defined under the U.S. Investment Company Act. Outside the United States, only to institutional and professional investors in “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to Regulation S.