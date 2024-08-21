Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 August 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 21, 2024 16:46
Stock Market Live Today: Indian equities soar as FMCG, media, and pharma lead the charge
Markets closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index gaining 71.35 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 24,770.20. The BSE Sensex also closed 102.44 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 80,905.30.
- August 21, 2024 15:57
Stock Market Live Today: Rupee plunges 14 paise to 83.91 against US dollar
The Indian rupee nosedived 14 paise to 83.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated outflow of foreign capital and volatile domestic equity markets.
Forex traders said a weak American currency and lower level of crude prices, however, cushioned the local unit at lower level.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 83.79 and touched the intra-day low of 83.94 against the greenback. The unit finally settled at 83.91 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 14 paise from its previous days’ closing level of 83.77.
- August 21, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: Index gains with FMCG leading, Realty dips; target 24,870, says Gaggar
Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares:
After a knee-jerk reaction in the opening trade, the Index gradually compounded its gains to end the trade at 24,770.20 with gains of 71.35 points. Defensive FMCG was the top gainer by soaring over 1.30% followed by Media (+1.20%) and Pharma (+0.91%); and on the flip side, Realty (1.31%) was the major loser. Midcaps performed in line with the Frontline Index from the Broader markets while Smallcaps outperformed with gains of 1.20%. For the Index, the view remains the same i.e. heading towards 24,870 (range breakout target) while the support level shifted higher to 24,640.
- August 21, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Divi’s Lab (3.70%), Titan (2.42%), SBI Life (2.24%), Grasim (2.02%), Cipla (1.99%)
Top losers:
Tech Mahindra (-1.26%), Tata Steel (-1.25%), Ultratech (-1.14%), Power Grid (-0.95%), HDFC Bank (-0.59%)
- August 21, 2024 15:42
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex closed 102.44 pts or 0.13% higher at 80,905.30, and Nifty 50 was up 71.35 pts or 0.29% to end at 24,770.20
- August 21, 2024 15:24
Stock market live today: Top gainers of Nifty pharma stocks: Divi’s Lab (3.74%), Granules (2.91%), Abbot India (2.64%), Biocon (2.52%), Glenmark (2.52%)
- August 21, 2024 15:06
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Divi’s Lab (3.95%), Titan (2.40%), SBI Life (2.38%), HDFC Life (2.03%), Cipla (1.87%)
Top losers:
Ultratech (-1.32%), Tech Mahindra (-1.27%), Tata Steel (-1.25%), Power Grid (-0.94%), ONGC (-0.89%)
- August 21, 2024 15:05
Stock market live news: Amber Enterprises subsidiary forms joint venture with Yujin Machinery
AT Railway Sub Systems Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited, [the wholly owned material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India) alongwith Yujin Machinery Ltd., a South Korea Based Company, has incorporated a Joint Venture Company namely “Yujin Machinery India Private Limited”, to carry on the business of manufacturing of all types of Driving Gears, Couplers, Pantograph and Brakes for various rolling stocks.
Amber Enterprises stock declined 1.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,195.
- August 21, 2024 15:03
Share market live today: 2,516 stocks advance, while 1,386 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 21, 2024, were 2,516 against 1,386 stocks that declined; 107 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,009. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 313, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
In addition, 403 stocks traded in upper circuit and 175 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 21, 2024 15:01
Stock market live news: Ola Electric shares surge 90% post-debut to hit $7 billion value
The rapid rise in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. shares is vindicating the founder’s push to list the company despite initial skepticism over valuation.
The stock has surged nearly 90 per cent in less than two weeks, bringing its market capitalization to over $7 billion. The company’s initial public offering was India’s biggest in two years and saw participation from across investor segments.
- August 21, 2024 14:56
Share market live today: Hindustan Zinc partners with JNCASR for battery innovation
Hindustan Zinc Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), a premier institute sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to develop new variants of zinc materials to propel the commercialization of zinc-based batteries.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹512.
- August 21, 2024 14:40
Share market live today: Share India Securities to surrender SEBI portfolio license, stock flat
Share India Securities board has approved the proposal to surrender the License granted to the Company by SEBI for providing Portfolio Management Services.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹302.15
- August 21, 2024 14:30
Stock market live news: Shriram Properties aims to triple revenue by FY27
Shriram Properties Ltd on Wednesday said the company is targeting to triple its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore and double sale bookings to Rs 5,000 crore by 2026-27 financial year as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. - PTI
- August 21, 2024 14:28
Stock market live today: Embassy REIT leases office space to CBA
Embassy REIT has signed an agreement to lease with global banking major, CBA for a premium office campus of approximately 0.8 msf along with an expansion option of an additional 0.6 msf at Embassy Manyata.
- August 21, 2024 14:23
Share market live news: BGR Energy shares drop 1.34% after Jharkhand contract termination
BGR Energy stock declined 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹45.65, following receipt of intimation of termination of contract from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Limited with respect to Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 132/33 kV GIS at Sarath, Sundernagar and Chattarpur.
- August 21, 2024 14:22
Stock market live news: GE T&D India drops 5%; promoters consider minority stake sale
GE T&D India stock trades at its lower band of ₹1,717.50, down by 5% on the NSE.
Its promoters GE Grid Alliance B.V. and Grid Equipments Private Limited are in the process of reviewing their shareholding structure in the company and are evaluating the possibility of a minority stake sale.
- August 21, 2024 14:17
Share market live news: JNK India secures order from Adani’s Mundra Petrochem
JNK India received a significant order (₹0-50 crore) from Mundra Petrochem Limited, a company of Adani Group, on August 20, 2024 for Design, Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of Flare Package for Green PVC Project at Mundra, Gujarat, India.
Shares rose 2.45% to trade at ₹761 on the NSE.
- August 21, 2024 14:09
Share market live today: JK Tyre to invests ₹1.32 crore in TRUERE Galaxy shares
JK Tyre & Industries has approved an investment of ₹1.32 Crore in 26% equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, for cash at par, of TRUERE Galaxy Private Limited
Shares rose 2.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹416.90.
- August 21, 2024 13:55
Stock market live today: Nifty edges higher, bank stocks show momentum in mid-day trading
The Indian stock market showed mixed signals in mid-day trading, with the Nifty 50 index marginally up and the Sensex slightly down.
As of 12:45 PM, the Nifty was trading at 24,724.45, up 25.60 points or 0.1% from its opening of 24,680.55. Meanwhile, the Sensex stood at 80,747.32, down 55.54 points, or 0.07%, from its opening of 80,667.25.
- August 21, 2024 13:41
Stock market live today: BPCL clarifies LPG procurement proposal with Equinor India
BPCL clarified that the proposal for procurement of LPG from Equinor India Pvt Ltd is under discussion and same is in the normal course of business. At present, no contract or agreement has been finalised for the same.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹351.90
- August 21, 2024 13:28
Stock market live today: Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the launch of Nippon India Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund - An open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index^.
The NFO opens on August 21, 2024, and closes on September 04, 2024. The minimum investment amount required during NFO is Rs 1000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter. The performance of the Scheme shall be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Equal Weight TRI.
Speaking at the launch, Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, “Building upon our strong track record in passive investments, we are excited to launch the ‘Nippon India Nifty 500 Equal Weight Index Fund’ a Smart-Beta strategy, which would adopt equal weighing approach in contrast to popular indices like Nifty 500, which use Market-cap weighting approach.”
- August 21, 2024 13:21
Stock market live today: Nifty FMCG rose 1.01% to trade at 62,867.35
- August 21, 2024 13:20
Stock market updates: V. Meenaakshisundaram resigns as Vice President (R&D) of Hindustan Composites
V. Meenaakshisundaram, Vice President (R&D) of Hindustan Composites, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.
- August 21, 2024 13:20
Stock market live today: Avantel secures ₹67.92 crore order from NewSpace India
Avantel had received final purchase order worth ₹67.92 Crore from NewSpace India Limited
Avantel shares were up 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹186.44
- August 21, 2024 13:11
Stock market live today: JM Financial Private Equity invests Rs 40 cr in Zoff
JM Financial Private Equity through JM Financial India Growth Fund III has finalised an investment of ₹400 million in Asquare Foods and Beverages Private Limited (“Zoff”).
Proceeds from the above investment will be utilszed in augmenting the brand building initiatives, enhancing the existing capacities and improving the offline distribution network of the Company.
Commenting on the investment, Darius Pandole, Managing Director & CEO, Private Equity & Equity AIFs, JM Financial said, “The branded spices segment has emerged as one of the most attractive categories within the food space. Indian Spices market is highly fragmented and we are witnessing a structural shift in consumption from the unorganized to the organized market, owing to factors like hygiene, quality and a general rise in health awareness in a post Covid world. Zoff, a leading online spice brand, has secured a favorable presence across all major online platforms in India, positioning itself as a brand of premier choice in the spices segment. We strongly believe that Zoff can emerge as one of the leading spices brands in the future”
Commenting on the capital raise, Akash Agrawal, Managing Director, Zoff said, “At Zoff, our state-of-the-art, automated plant minimizes human intervention, underlining our dedication to delivering safe and superior spice products. The Company has witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of years. Millennials and GenZs are emerging as active decision makers in the households. With our strong ecommerce presence and a new-age brand positioning, we are well poised to become a trusted choice for this fast-growing segment. The capital infusion and partnership with JM Financial Private Equity will help us fast-track our current and future expansion plans. Our focus is to become one of the top and trusted food brands in India”
- August 21, 2024 13:10
Stock market live today: Delhi HC directs RSM General Trading LLC to withdraw execution proceedings of ₹57.17 crore against Honasa Consumer, stock trades flat
Honasa Consumer informed that Delhi HC has directed RSM General Trading LLC to withdraw the execution proceedings of ₹57.17 crore.
Stock trades flat at ₹468.75 on the NSE
- August 21, 2024 13:08
Nifty today: Top losers of Nifty Realty stocks
Godrej Properties (-2.11%), Lodha (-1.77%), Prestige (-1.31%), DLF (-1.16%), Oberoi Realty (-1.05%
- August 21, 2024 13:08
Stock market live today: Refex Sustainable Solutions acquires controlling stake in Vyzag Bio-Energy Fuel; stock rises 1.42% on BSE
Refex Sustainable Solutions Private Limited (RSSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, has entered into and executed an investment agreement for acquisition of controlling stake up to 51.02% of the total voting powers, from the existing promoters and investment by way of fresh equity infusion in Vyzag Bio-Energy Fuel Private Limited.
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure stock rose 1.42% on the BSE, trading at ₹600
- August 21, 2024 13:07
Stock in focus: Indoco Remedies gets final USFDA nod for Lofexidine tablets 0.18 mg, shares surge 4.24% on NSE
Indoco Remedies Limited announced the receipt of final approval from the USFDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lofexidine Tablets 0.18 mg to market a generic equivalent of Lucemyra Tablets, 0.18 mg of USWM, LLC.
Shares surged 4.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹350.
- August 21, 2024 12:43
Stock market live today: InCred Asset Management’s Emerging Business Fund yields high returns of over 11.4% for HNIs in July 2024
In July 2024, InCred Asset Management’s Emerging Business Fund provided returns over 11.4% to their high-net-worth investors. InCred Asset Management’s Emerging Business Fund is a Category II and long only scheme.
“Long-only” scheme refers to an investment strategy where the fund only takes long positions in securities. This means that the fund buys and holds securities with the expectation that their value will increase over time.
InCred Asset Management’s Emerging Business Fund is managed by Aditya Sood, Fund Manager, InCred Asset Management, and Adiya Khemka, Fund Manager, InCred Asset Management.
- August 21, 2024 12:36
Stock market live today: ICICI Securities stock drops 4.99% as NCLT approves delisting scheme
ICICI Securities stock dropped 4.99% to trade at ₹805.95 on the NSE. Mumbai bench NCLT approved the scheme of arrangement for the proposed delisting of ICICI Securities from BSE and NSE.
- August 21, 2024 12:30
FZE establishes wholly-owned arm Motherson Strategic Systems Mideast Limited, Dubai
MSSL Mideast (FZE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Motherson Strategic Systems Mideast Limited, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai.
Samvardhana shares were up 2.37% on the NSE, trading at ₹194.
- August 21, 2024 12:29
Stock market live today: Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel introduce CSS Holiday App for iOS and Android Users
Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched a Customer Self-Service (CSS) holiday app, for iOS and Android users.
Shares surged 3.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹219.35.
- August 21, 2024 12:29
Stock market live today: ABB achieves 10-GW milestone in renewable energy automation solutions; stock trades flat
ABB has surpassed a 10-gigawatt (GW) milestone in delivering its automation solution for renewable energy plants in the country.
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹7,855.
- August 21, 2024 12:20
Stock market live today: CDSL appoints Nilesh Lodaya as senior management personnel
Central Depository Services (India) Limited informed that Nilesh Lodaya, Executive Vice President – Chief of Business Development & New Projects of the Company has been appointed with effect from August 21, 2024, and he will be considered as a Senior Management Personnel as per SEBI Listing Regulations.
- August 21, 2024 12:09
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Divi’s Lab (3.32%), Titan (2.56%), Hindalco (1.78%), Asian Paints (1.48%), SBI Life (1.46%)
Top losers:
Tata Steel (-1.30%), Ultratech Cement (-1.14%), HDFC Bank (-0.91%), ICICI Bank (-0.79%), HCL Tech (-0.68%)
- August 21, 2024 12:09
Sensex today: Advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 21, 2024, were 2,457 against 1,286 stocks that declined; 146 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,889. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 272, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13.
In addition, 334 stocks traded in upper circuit and 155 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 21, 2024 12:09
Stock market live today: ICICI Securities settles with SEBI for ₹69.82 lakhs, stock declines 2.58%
ICICI Securities Limited has paid ₹69,82,500 to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’) towards settlement amount.
The same was in relation to a settlement application submitted to SEBI in connection with the inspection of books and records for the Merchant Banking activities of the Company.
Stock declined 2.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹826.35
- August 21, 2024 12:08
Stock market live today: EKI Energy gets LoA from Malawi Ministry for Cookstove distribution project, stock trades flat
EKI Energy Services Limited (EKI) has received a Letter of Authorization (LOA) from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change (MNRCC) of Malawi for Improved Cookstove Distribution project.
Stock trades flat on the BSE at ₹329.50
- August 21, 2024 11:29
Stock market live updates: Marksans Pharma’s arm bags marketing authorization for Fluoxetine products, stock trades flat
Marksans Pharma Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited has received Marketing Authorization from UKMHRA for the below mentioned products: 1) Fluoxetine 10mg Capsules 2) Fluoxetine 30mg Capsules 3) Fluoxetine 60mg Capsules
Stock trades flat at ₹220.97 on the NSE
- August 21, 2024 11:28
Stock market live today: Birla Corporation issues ₹50 crore Commercial Paper, stock rises 1.65%
Birla Corporation has issued 1000 units of Commercial Paper of ₹5,00,000 each aggregating to ₹50 Crore.
Stock rose 1.65% to trade at ₹1,303 on the NSE
- August 21, 2024 11:27
Stock in Focus: Servotech bags contract to build 12 EV charging stations for Kerala Govt, stock surges 3.89%
Servotech has secured a substantial contract to Build 12 EV Charging Stations for ANERT, Kerala Govt.
Servotech Power Systems stock surges 3.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹135.85.
- August 21, 2024 11:26
Stock market live updates: Wardwizard Foods appoints Deepak Nambiar as the Head of Corporate Communications
Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited has appointed Deepak Nambiar as the Head of Corporate Communications.
- August 21, 2024 11:26
Stock in focus: Wanbury’s Maharashtra API manufacturing site wins two awards, stock up 2.89%
Wanbury Limited announced that its API manufacturing site in Patalganga, Maharashtra, has won two awards at the National Safety Council - Maharashtra Chapter’s Maharashtra Safety Awards Competition 2023 conducted by Maharashtra State Government.
Stock trades at ₹207 on the NSE, up 2.89%.
- August 21, 2024 11:25
Stock market live today: L&T secures major order for Navi Mumbai infrastructure project, shares trade flat
L&T’s Transportation Infrastructure vertical has secured large order (₹2,500-5,000 crore) for Integrated Infrastructure Development project in Town Planning Schemes 2 to 7 under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Project in Maharashtra.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹3,606.
- August 21, 2024 11:09
Sensex today: Top gainers on the BSE as at 11 am
SEPC (10.39%), PNB Housing (9.22%), Century Textiles (8.36%), Morepen Lab (7.57%), Nykaa (7.50%)
Top losers:
Symphony (-2.97%), Godfrey Phillips (-2.96%), Phoenix Mills (-2.91%), Sandur (-2.58%), Avalon (-2.53%)
- August 21, 2024 10:52
Stock in focus: Hindustan Zinc gets tax penalty of Rs 26.12 crore; stock declines 0.26% on NSE
Hindustan Zinc has received an Order from the Office of the Commissioner of Central Excise & CGST Commissionerate confirming Penalty of Rs. 26,12,05,495 along with Tax demand and applicable Interest. The issue pertains to Input Tax Credit availed and reported by the Company in GSTR-3B and GSTR-9 during FY 2019-20 and 2020-21
Stock trades at ₹511.25 on the NSE, down by 0.26%.
- August 21, 2024 10:50
Stock market live today: Nifty Prediction today – Aug 21, 2024: Support holds, consider longs
Nifty 50, the Indian benchmark index, opened flat at 24,681 versus yesterday’s close of 24,699. It is currently hovering around 24,700.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 32/18, giving the index a bullish bias. Divi’s Laboratories is the top gainer by appreciating 3.3 per cent; UltraTech Cement, down 1.6 per cent, is the top loser.
- August 21, 2024 10:37
Stock market live updates: Nifty realty declined 1.10% to trade at 1,040.75
- August 21, 2024 10:37
Stock market live today: RateGain Travel Technologies partners with Thai Airways for AirGain platform; shares dip 1.08% on NSE
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited was selected by Thai International Public Company Limited (Thai Airways), the national flag carrier of Thailand and a proud member of the Star Alliance network for a multi-year partnership with RateGain’s dedicated platform for Airlines, AirGain.
RateGain shares declined 1.08% to trade at ₹713 on the NSE
- August 21, 2024 10:36
Stock in focus: Genus Power shares hit upper circuit at ₹437.75 on NSE
Genus Power Infrastructures shares trade at the upper circuit ₹437.75 on the NSE, higher by 4.99%. Its wholly owned subsidiary has received three Letter of Awards (LOA) worth ₹3,608.52 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of about 4.26 million Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis.
- August 21, 2024 10:19
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: GS on SJVN
Sell, TP Rs 85
CO also announced that 1320MW Buxar thermal power plant has been delayed further with Unit 1 expected to be commissioned by end-FY25 & Unit 2 in FY26
Arun-3 commissioning timelines maintained
At 3.2x P/BV H1FY27E risk-reward unfavorable
- August 21, 2024 10:18
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: JPM on Cyient
OW, TP Rs 2100
Divesting stake in Cyient DLM; proceeds to be used for M&A and debt repayment
Co intends to utilize for investments in the semiconductor business, organic growth and inorganic M&A, as well as to retire debt.
Cyient’s DET business has $47m of debt as of Jun’24, which believe could be partly repaid using while remaining amount could be used for M&A
Apart from semiconductor biz, other vertical where there could be potential M&A is Auto
- August 21, 2024 10:18
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Bernstein on Life Insurance
Outperform Call On SBI Life, Max Fin & HDFC Life
Underperform Call On ICICI Prudential Life
Market Perform Call On LIC
Private Life Insurers In India Present A Good Way To Get Exposure To High-income Households
Private Life Insurers Have Stable Growth Runway, Healthy Compounding & Modest Valuation Ask
Think Indian Life Insurers Deserve More Attention From Investors
- August 21, 2024 10:15
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Bernstein on Auto Sector
PV Volumes Have Grown At A CAGR Of Only 4% From FY19-24 Vs 8-9% In The Past
PV Volumes Are Not Yet In A Frothy Phase Or Have Seen An Absolute Peak
Without An Entry-Level Recovery, Believe Volumes Will Be In The Low-single Digits
Volumes Will Expand To High-single Digits By FY25/26 As Macro Continues To Stay Healthy
Still Prefer Maruti Over M&M As It Faces Low Expectations
Maruti Stacks Up Well On Inventory And The Room For Affordable Vehicle Recovery
- August 21, 2024 10:14
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: CLSA on Global Telecom Outlook
Downgrade Tech Mah To Hold, Target Rs 1,670
Downgrade Tech Mah On Back Of Strong Rally & Stretched Valuations
Global Telecom Capex Outlook Remains Weak But Deal Wins Are Still High
Enterprise 5G Commercialisation Is Still Sometime Away Due To Lack Of Use Cases
Tech Mah May Face Multiple Near-term Challenges, Particularly In Its Telecom Vertical
There Is No Announcement Of Any Large Cost Optimisation Deals From Tech Mah
Multiple Deals Announced By TCS, Infosys & Wipro
- August 21, 2024 10:14
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: BofA Sec on Varun Bev
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,840
Business Fundamentals Remain Strong
Believe Pullback After Results Is An Enhanced Buying Opportunity
Business Momentum Is Healthy
See Upside From Distribution Expansion, New Products (Dairy Beverages, Energy/Sports Drinks)
New Territories Like South Africa, Congo Can Also Be Seen As An Upside For The Co
- August 21, 2024 10:14
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: UBS on Avenue Supermart
Channel Checks Indicate Strong Demand
DMart Store Visits Indicate Strong Footfall And Sales Growth
Minimax Is A Smaller Format With Focus On Grocery
- August 21, 2024 10:14
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: JPMorgan on Cyient
Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,100
Divesting Stake In Cyient DLM; Proceeds To Be Used For M&A & Debt Repayment
Co Intends To Utilise For Investments In The Semiconductor Business
Co’s DET Biz Has $47 m Debt As Of Jun’24, We Believe It Can Be Partly Repaid Using Sale Proceeds
Vertical Where We Believe There Could Be Potential M&A Is Auto
- August 21, 2024 10:13
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
BofA on VBL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1840/Sh (Positive)
UBS on DMart: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6000/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on IOCL: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 205/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on BPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 405/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on HPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 475/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Cyient: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Positive)
GS on SJVN: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 85/Sh (Positive)
Goldman Sachs on India Consumer: FMCG growth improved, driven by HPC companies (Positive)
Bernstein on Life Insurers: Proxy for growing wealth of high-income households with long runway for growth and compounding. Outperform Call On SBI Life, Max Fin & HDFC Life (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on Emerging Market Strategy: Remain overweight on Japan and India (Positive)
Bernstein on Auto: Channel inventory has increased; Dealer association has highlighted that inventory levels are in the range of 70 days. Still prefer Maruti over M&M as it faces low expectations (Neutral)
CLSA on Tech M: Downgrade to Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1670/Sh (Neutral)
- August 21, 2024 10:12
Stock market live today: Ola Electric’s S1 X model secures PLI certification, shares trade below ₹140 mark
Track live movements here
- August 21, 2024 10:12
Stock market live today: HG INFRA ENGINEERING DECLARED AS L-1 BIDDER BY MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPO AND HIGHWAYS || ORDER WOH RS 780 CR
- August 21, 2024 10:11
Stock market live today: Wanbury appoints Pradeep Patni as CEO of India formulation Biz
WANBURY: CO APPOINTED MR. PRADEEP PATNI AS CEO OF INDIA FORMULATION BUSINESS || MR. PATNI BRINGS OVER 25 YEARS OF DISTINGUISHED EXPERIENCE IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY || WORKED WITH COMPANIES SUCH AS JANSSEN (10 YEARS), PFIZER LTD. (6 YEARS), ABBOTT HEALTHCARE (6 YEARS)
- August 21, 2024 10:07
Nifty today: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE
Century Textiles (12.37%), Just Dial (9.03%), Nelco (6.69%), Patanjali (3.63%), Muthoot Finance (3.50%)
- August 21, 2024 10:06
Stock market live today: CERA Sanitaryware Limited-Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 12,000/-
Current Market Price: 9,700/-
Market Cap: Rs 12,616 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 130 Crores (Representing 9.68% and 9.66% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves) Buyback Size: 1,08,333 shares (Representing 0.83% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 16,250 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 135 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 22 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 16 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 22 Aug 2024
Close Date - 28 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 03 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 04 Sep 2024
- August 21, 2024 09:41
Currency market updates: Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.84 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to 83.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking subdued domestic equity market trend and unabated outflow of foreign capital.
A weak American currency and lower crude prices, however, supported the local unit and prevented its sharp fall, forex traders said.
- August 21, 2024 09:37
Stock in focus: E2E Networks secures ₹420.51 crore investment, shares surge 5% on NSE
E2E Networks secures ₹420.51 crore as investment to propel growth as leading AI-first hyperscaler
Shares surge 5% to trade at ₹2,385.65 on the NSE, also its upper circuit
- August 21, 2024 09:34
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Divi’s Lab (2.70%), Dr Reddy’s (1.55%), L&T (0.85%), Bharti Airtel (0.66%), Cipla (0.57%)
Top losers:
Ultratech (-1.14%), Shriram Finance (-0.78%), Tech Mahindra (-0.76%), ICICI Bank (-0.70%), HDFC Bank(-0.65%)
- August 21, 2024 09:23
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Sensex falls 82 points, Nifty declines as profit-taking sets in
BSE Sensex traded at 80,727.04, down by 75.82 pts or 0.09% as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 24,691.20, down by 7.65 pts or 0.03%.
- August 21, 2024 09:22
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures dip on US inventory increase
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as an industry report showed an increase in inventories in the US. At 9.13 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $77.09, down by 0.14 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.06, down by 0.15 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6139 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6154, down by 0.24 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹6104 against the previous close of ₹6112, down by 0.13 per cent.
- August 21, 2024 08:46
Currency market updates: Rupee likely to open at 83.79, expected to trade in range of 83.70-83.90 with sideways price action
Rupee is likely to open around 83.79 and trade a 83.70-83.90 range with sideways price action.
Rupee strengthened 8 paise on Tuesday to 83.79. The Indian currency has been underperforming amid broad Dollar weakness. This has resulted in a move higher in Cross/INR.
-- India Forex And Asset Management Pvt Ltd.
- August 21, 2024 08:44
Stock market live today: SEC. IN F&O BAN: 21-AUG-2024
AARTIIND
ABFRL
BALRAMCHIN
BANDHANBNK
BSOFT
GNFC\u0009\u0009
GRANULES
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
LICHSGFIN
MANAPPURAM
PEL
NATIONALUM
RBLBANK
SAIL
SUNTV
- August 21, 2024 08:40
Stock market live today: Today’s Corporate Action: 21 Aug Ex Date
BBL
Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000
EMAMIPAP
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.6000
ENGINERSIN Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
GATEWAY
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
HAL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.0000
INDIAGLYCO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
ISGEC
Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
ITDCEM
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7000
KPIGREEN
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
LINC
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
MUFTI
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
PFIZER
Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000
RAJPALAYAM
Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
SAHLIBHFI
E.G.M.
SATIA Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
SNOWMAN
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SPRAYKING
Bonus issue 1:1
SUMEDHA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SYMPHONY
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
SYMPHONY
Buy Back of Shares
UNIPARTS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.7500
VIDHIING
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
- August 21, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates:GIFT Nifty down 17 points from last trade, now at 24,687
GIFT Nifty -17 pts (24690) from last trade 24707 ,
Nikkei -322 pts ,
Hangseng -197 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -61.56 pts ,Nsdq -59.83 pts, S&P
-11.13 pts , Bovespa +309 pts , Ftse -83 pts , Dax -64 pts , Cac -16 pts , Crude @ $74.04 brl (-0.00), Brent @ $77.20 brl (-0.00) , Gold @ 2552.70 (+2.10), Silver $29.485 (-0.03), Euro @ $1.1128, JPY @ $145.21, INR @ 83.765
US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 3.81%
- August 21, 2024 08:36
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-August-2024
AARTIIND
ABFRL
BALRAMCHIN
BANDHANBNK
BSOFT
GNFC
GRANULES
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
LICHSGFIN
MANAPPURAM
NATIONALUM
PEL
RBLBANK
SAIL
SUNTV
- August 21, 2024 08:36
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 21.08.2024
PGHL
- August 21, 2024 08:36
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 21.08.2024
23.30 U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes
- August 21, 2024 08:35
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 21.08.2024
TJX Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Analog Devices, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Target Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Synopsys, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snowflake Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nordson Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- August 21, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: IPO watch: Orient Technologies issue opens today at ₹195-206 price band
Mumbai-based IT solutions provider Orient Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) will open today and close on Friday, August 23. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹120 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 46 lakh shares by promoter selling shareholders. The price band has been determined as ₹195–206 a share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples of 72 equity shares thereafter.
- August 21, 2024 08:15
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 21, 2024
Buzzing stocks: PNB Housing, L&T, Apollo Hospitals, Cyient, Cyient DLM, GE T&D India, BGR Energy, Updater Services, Genus Power, Prism Johnson, Sansera, CESC, Exide, NHPC, RMC Switchgears, Weizmann
- August 21, 2024 07:49
Stock market live today: Manjushree Technopack files for ₹3,000 crore IPO, Advent International to sell stake
Advent International’s portfolio company Manjushree Technopack has filed draft papers for a Rs 3000 crore initial public offer, in which the company will be raising Rs 750 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 2250 crore would be an offer for sale.
The private equity firm will be selling some of its stake in the IPO, its average cost of acquisition having been at Rs 361.85 apiece. It currently holds 97.54 per cent stake in the packaging firm.
Of the total funds raised Rs 500 crore will be used to pay down debt and the remaining to fund inorganic growth through acquisitions and other purposes.
- August 21, 2024 07:48
Stock market live today: Ola Electric achieves milestone with PLI certification for S1 X scooters
Post listing on August 9th, Ola Electric has achieved another significant milestone with its mass-market scooters S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh receiving Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements as per the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components. Both the S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh scooters have successfully met the stringent minimum localisation criteria of 50%, as mandated by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
With this, Ola Electric has become the only 2W and pure-play EV manufacturer to receive the certification for compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements (PLI certificate) for four products - S1 Air, S1 Pro, S1 X (3 kWh, and 4 kWh). The company had earlier received the certificate for S1 Air at the Auto PLI Conclave organised in January 2024.
- August 21, 2024 07:47
Stock market live today: INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVAT. TRADES AS ON 20-08-2024
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET SELL : -6552 😭
INDEX FUT. : +1974
INDEX OPT. : -12476
STOCK FUT. : +2323
STOCK OPT. : +1626
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 21-AUG-2024 :\u0009
1. \u0009AARTIIND\u0009 2. ABFRL\u0009 3. \u0009BALRAMCHIN\u0009 4. BANDHANBNK\u0009\u0009 5. \u0009BSOFT\u00096. GNFC\u0009\u00097. \u0009GRANULES\u0009 8. HINDCOPPER\u0009\u00099. INDIACEM\u0009 10. LICHSGFIN\u0009\u000911. MANAPPURAM\u0009 12. \u0009\u0009PEL\u0009\u000913. NATIONALUM \u0009 14. \u0009RBLBANK\u0009 15. \u0009SAIL\u0009 16\u0009. SUNTV
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 20-AUG-2024 :
FIIS : SELL -1,458 (17,714-19,172) 😥
DIIS : BUY +2,252 (13,182-10,930) 😃
BSE SENSEX : +378 (80,803)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +126 (24,698)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : +468 (48,113)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : +283 (54,856)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 77.98 🔽😊
GOLD: $ 2,525=INR 74,780(10gr)🔼😊
SILVER : RS. 85,000 (kg)🔼😃
FOREX : RS. $ 83.80 🔼 🙂
7.10% GOI ‘34 : 6.8561% (101.6875)🔽🙂
7.18% GOI ‘33: 6.8901%(101.9150)🔽🙂
7.18% GOI ‘37: 6.9080% (102.2925)🔽🙂
- August 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live today: Tata Steel: Company upgraded to BBB from BBB-, outlook changed to watch positive from stable by S&P Global.
- August 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live today: Tata Motors: Company raised to investment grade, outlook changed to stable from watch positive by S&P Global.
- August 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live today: IIFL Deal Launch: PNB Housing Finance (PNBHOUSI IN) c. $123 mn secondary sale
Company: PNB Housing Finance Ltd (the “Company”)
Exchange Identifiers: NSE: PNBHOUSING / BSE: 540173
Bloomberg Ticker: PNBHOUSI IN Equity
Sole Bookrunner / Sole Broker: IIFL Securities Limited
Type of Transaction: Vendor sale - By way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges (“Sale”)
Vendors / Sellers: General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd
Floor Price: INR 775.0 per Equity share (4.4% discount to INR 810.9 per share close on the NSE on 20 August 2024)
Offer Size (# Shares): Up to 13,325,074 shares / c. 5.1% of existing TSO
Offer Size (INR MM/ USD MM): Up to INR 10,327 Mn / US$ 123.2 Mn (calculated at floor price)
Primary / Secondary: 100% secondary
Lock Up: N/A
Brokerage Commission & Other Charges: 25 bps + GST + stamp duty + STT + Exchange Transaction charges + SEBI Fees; OR 32 bps (all-inclusive except STT) + 10 bps STT
OR 27 bps + GST + STT
USD-INR Rate: 83.7988 (Source: Bloomberg as at 3:00 pm on 20 August 2024)
Books Open Date: 20 August 2024 (T-1)
Books Close Date: 21 August 2024 at 8:15 am IST (option to close earlier with 30 minutes notice)
Expected Trade Date: 21 August 2024 (T)
Expected Settlement Date: 22 August 2024 (T+1)
Pricing Guidance: No guidance will be given on pricing until the shares are crossed on the Indian Stock Exchanges on 21 August 2024. Investors should indicate the demand sensitivities across the price range.
Allocation: There is no assurance that any order for shares will be met in part or full, principally due to the operational mechanics and the screen based trading mechanism of the Indian Stock Exchanges.
Selling Restrictions: In “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) under the U.S. Investment Company Act), in transactions exempt from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act
Not for distribution to retail clients.
Distribution: Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” as defined under the U.S. Investment Company Act. Outside the United States, only to institutional and professional investors in “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to Regulation S.
- August 21, 2024 07:44
Commodities market updates: Aluminium prices will likely gain on tight supplies for rest of 2024
Though aluminium prices have dropped some 9 per cent since surging to a two-year high of $2,695 a tonne on May 29, 2024, they are likely to rise due to tight supply for the remainder of the year, analysts have said.
The metail hit a 5-week high on Tuesday on alumina shortage in China due to rising consumption.
- August 21, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for August 21, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 21, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 21, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is UTI Asset Management Company. The stock has made bullish breakout above a key resistance on Tuesday. That leaves the door open for the stock to go further up in the coming days.
