- August 27, 2024 16:24
Stock market today: Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade; Nifty hits lifetime high
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note after a volatile session on Tuesday due to the emergence of profit-taking amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
The NSE gauge, however, hit a new lifetime peak of 25,017.
After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 13.65 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 81,711.76 - its sixth consecutive session of rise. During the day, it hit a high of 81,919.11 and a low of 81,600.51.
The NSE Nifty ended almost flat, up 7.15 points or 0.03 per cent, at 25,017.75 -- its ninth straight session of gains.
- August 27, 2024 16:12
Currency market today: Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 83.92 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 83.92 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday, on overnight jump in crude oil prices and a surge in commodity prices.
However, positive domestic markets and a soft US dollar cushioned the downside, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.91 and touched an intra-day low of 83.95 against the US dollar.
- August 27, 2024 15:43
Stock market today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Bajaj Finserv (2.46%), SBI Life (2.27%), Maruti (1.91%), HDFC Life (1.66%), L&T (1.60%)
Top losers:
JSW Steel (-2.04%), Titan (-1.93%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.92%), Grasim (-1.26%), Coal India (-1.18%)
- August 27, 2024 15:38
Stock market live today: Indices close flat; BSE Sensex closed at 81,711.76, up by 13.65 pts or 0.02%, and Nifty 50 at 25,017.75, up 7.15 pts or 0.03%.
- August 27, 2024 15:28
Stock market live today: Aeron Composite to raise up to ₹56.10 crore
Ahmedabad-based Aeron Composite Ltd, leading company engaged in manufacturing and supply of fibre glass reinforced polymer products is planning to raise up to ₹56.10 crore from its SME public issue. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on NSE Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange. The public issue opens for subscription on August 28 and closes on August 30. Out of the proceeds of the public issue, ₹39 crore will be utilised to fund the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of a manufacturing unit at Mehsana, Gujarat and general corporate purpose. - ANI
- August 27, 2024 15:24
Stock Market Live Today: Paras Defence approves ₹200 crore QIP; stock flat at ₹1,279
Paras Defence and Space Technologies board has approved raising of funds ₹200 crore via QIP
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,279.
- August 27, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 27, 2024, were 2,097 against 1,818 stocks that declined
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 27, 2024, were 2,097 against 1,818 stocks that declined; 111 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 348, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.
In addition, 383 stocks traded in upper circuit and 220 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 27, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
SBI Life (2.47%), Shriram Finance (2.24%), Maruti (2.08%), HDFC Life (1.77%), L&T (1.68%)
Top losers:
Titan (-2.64%), JSW Steel (-2.02%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.70%), Tata Motors (-1.57%), NTPC (-1.36%)
- August 27, 2024 15:00
Stock Market Live Today: Suven Life Sciences stock rises 4.70% after FDA approves IND for SUVNI6107
Suven Life Sciences announced FDA acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) and grant of “Study may proceed Letter” to initiate Phase-1 Clinical Trial of SUVNI6107, a True Muscarinic M1 Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator (M1-PAM)
Suven Life Sciences stock surged 4.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹160.01
- August 27, 2024 15:00
Stock Market Live Today: Popular Vehicles’ stock flat as Prabal Motors opens new workshop
Popular Vehicles & Services Limited has announced that its 100% step-down subsidiary Prabal Motors Pvt. Limited has inaugurated a new service workshop exclusively offering 4 bays for servicing Bharat Benz vehicles in North of Beed in Maharashtra.
Stock trades flat on the BSE at ₹236.
- August 27, 2024 14:54
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers of Nifty pharma stocks
Mankind Pharma (3.06%), JB Chemicals (2.09%), Lupin (1.99%), Abbot India (1.90%)
- August 27, 2024 14:53
Stock Market Live Today: ZEEL stock up 10.78% after settling merger disputes with Sony
These trends highlight the evolving dynamics of the luggage industry in India and reflect the broader shifts in consumer preferences and market strategies. ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.(ZEE), Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (CMEPL) operating as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), together with its group company Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (BEPL), have arrived at a comprehensive non-cash settlement, amicably resolving all disputes related to the Merger Co-operation Agreement and the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. The companies have mutually agreed to withdraw all respective claims against each other, in the ongoing arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, and all related legal proceedings initiated in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other forums. The companies will also withdraw the respective Composite Schemes of Arrangement from the NCLT. ZEEL stock jumps 10.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹149.77
- August 27, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Servotech Power’s shares rise 4.75% after DISCOM enrollment
Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has expanded its reach by enrolling with 62 DISCOMs across India under the Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana.
Shares surged 4.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹140.60
- August 27, 2024 14:18
Stock Market Live Today: Dee Development Engineers wins ₹26.59 crore order; shares rise 1.05%
Dee Development Engineers has bagged a purchase order from the L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, for ₹26,58,87,943, MFFK-Module Fabrication Facility, Kattupalli, near Ennore port, Taluk Ponneri, Distt. Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.
Shares rose 1.05% on the BSE, trading at ₹354.50
- August 27, 2024 14:11
Stock Market Live Today: Shilpa Medicare’s Bortezomib Injection approved by USFDA; shares up 5.11%
Shilpa Medicare Ltd announced the approval of its second NDA [505(b)(2)], injectable product - Bortezomib Injection, by USFDA. Bortezomib Injection is approved for subcutaneous or intravenous use.
Shares surge 5.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹768.95.
- August 27, 2024 14:11
Stock Market Live Today: Zerodha Fund House reports rapid SIP adoption, now 20% of MF AUM
Zerodha Fund House in its recent study cited an exponential surge in the adoption of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) among retail investors and gaining ground as a mode of investment in mutual funds. This is evidenced by the rising SIP accounts and also the SIP Contributions over the past few years. As of June 2024, total SIP AUM stood at around 20% of the overall Mutual Fund industry AUM.
- August 27, 2024 14:10
Stock Market Live Today: Alembic Pharma shares fell 2.35% despite FDA approval
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.35% on the NSE to ₹1,069.75. Company had received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication used to treat moderate-to-severe psoriasis of the scalp.
- August 27, 2024 13:39
Stock market live updates today: Adroit Infotech L.L.C FZ bags order worth ₹37.76 million/ $450,000 from Angola company; NGOLA, Adroit Infotech stock surges on BSE
ADROIT INFOTECH L.L.C FZ (WOS of ADROIT INFOTECH LIMITED) bags order worth ₹37.76 million/ $450,000 from EMPRESA NACIONAL DE BILHÉTICA INTEGRADA, ANGOLA, through associate ADROIT INFOTECH LDA for SAP BRIM – Implementation, Migration Services, Training Users, Transition Support Services.
Adroit Infotech stock surges 5.32% on the BSE, trading at ₹20.
- August 27, 2024 13:37
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers among Oil & Gas stocks: Castrol India (5.47%), GSPL (4.99%), Oil India (1.70%), IGL (1.49%)
- August 27, 2024 13:37
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex rose 162.57 points or 0.20% to trade at 81,860.68 as at 1.15 pm, and Nifty 50 inched up 47.80 points or 0.19% to 25,058.40.
- August 27, 2024 13:36
Stock market live updates today: Fincare Business Services sells 1.7% stake in AU Small Finance Bank; shares trade flat on the NSE
Fincare Business Services has sold a 1.7% stake in AU Small Finance Bank to investors like DSP Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale (SocGen) for ₹803 crore via an open market transaction.
AU Small Finance Bank shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹635.05.
- August 27, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: Indices edge higher on Fed rate cut speculation
The domestic stock markets showed modest gains in mid-day trading on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty both up 0.18%. At 1:12 pm Sensex was at 81,845.84, up 147.73 points or 0.18 per cent firmer. Nifty was at 25,056.00, up 45.40 points or 0.18 per cent. Read more
- August 27, 2024 13:07
Stock market live updates today: Paytm Money appoints N V Srinivasan as non-executive independent director
Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as the non-executive independent director of its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money.
Srinivasan had earlier chaired the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee for the fixed income, money markets and derivatives association (FIMMDA). He was a management committee member of the Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India (FEDAI).
“We have built a strong consumer centric platform over the past few years, keeping governance at the forefront of our efforts. With Srinivasan’s strong understanding of regulations and extensive experience across financial markets, we are committed to further enhancing these aspects,” Paytm Money, CEO and Whole Time Director, Rakesh Singh said.
Srinivasan has many years of experience in finance, risk management, capital markets, and banking strategy.
He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Prior to AMFI, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and held senior positions at IDBI Bank for 19 years, including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.
- August 27, 2024 13:04
Stock market live updates today: Vedanta receives penalty order from tax office; stock trades up on NSE
Vedanta has received an order from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes confirming levy of penalty of ₹23,75,396, along with demand of tax and applicable Interest. The issue pertains to availment of Input Tax Credit and its reconciliation during FY 2019-20.
Stock trades at ₹463.95 on the NSE, up 0.18%.
- August 27, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Bengaluru-based Capitalmind Financial Services Pvt Ltd has received in-principle approval from SEBI to launch a new mutual fund.
- August 27, 2024 12:53
Stock market live updates today: HCL Technologies shares at ₹1,713.40 on NSE, down 0.35%. Company has extended its AI-driven engineering services and digital process operations partnership with Xerox
- August 27, 2024 12:51
Stock market live updates today: Eicher Motors receives GST demand order for ₹0.53 crore; shares trade flat at ₹4,864.60 on NSE
Eicher Motors has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, State tax, Raipur Division, Chhattisgarh. Demand order for an aggregate amount of ₹0.53 crore (which includes tax demand of ₹0.29 crore, interest of ₹0.22 crore and penalty of ₹0.02 crore)
Shares trade flat at ₹4,864.60 on the NSE
- August 27, 2024 12:47
Stock market live updates today: RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Eastern Railway for works amounting to ₹70,93,58,570; shares flat on NSE at ₹502.15, down by 0.19%
- August 27, 2024 12:28
Stock market live updates today: Zinc: Uptrend is intact. Go long.
Zinc prices continue to move up more line with our expectation. The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been moving up consistently for more than three weeks now. It has surged over 11 per cent from the low of around ₹242.7 per kg. The contract is currently trading at ₹270 per kg. Read more
- August 27, 2024 12:27
Stock market live updates today: National Infrastructure Trust files preliminary papers with SEBI for Rs 1,600-crore IPO
National Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Gawar Construction Ltd, on Tuesday filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator for a Rs 1,600 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of units aggregating up to Rs 1,200-crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of units valued up to Rs 400 crore by the sponsor selling unitholder, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
- August 27, 2024 12:18
Stock market live updates today: Datamatics launches partner on-boarding co-pilot on Microsoft Teams store; shares jump 13.4% on NSE, trading at ₹636.15
Datamatics has launched a partner on-boarding co-pilot on the Microsoft Teams store, which integrates Azure OpenAI with Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform.
Datamatics Global Services shares jump 13.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹636.15.
- August 27, 2024 12:16
Stock market live updates today: Airtel and Apple in partnership to bring exclusive Apple TV+ and Apple Music offers to customers; Bharti Airtel shares inche up 0.62% on NSE, trading at ₹1,522.9
- August 27, 2024 12:15
Stock market live updates today: HUL gets ₹962 cr tax notice
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has received a tax demand of ₹962.75 crore, which includes a ₹329.33 crore interest from the income tax department.
The company, in a stock exchange filing, informed that the notice pertains to the non-deduction of TDS related to the ₹3,054 crore for payment for on the acquisition of health food drink (HFD) intellectual property rights (IPR) from GlaxoSmithKline ‘GSK’ group entities. Read more
- August 27, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: L&T (2.31%), SBI Life (1.93%), HDFC Life (1.58%), Maruti (1.56%), Bajaj Finserv (1.47%)
Top losers: JSW Steel (-1.62%), Tata Motors (-1.44%), NTPC (-1.13%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.13%), Grasim (-1.06%)
- August 27, 2024 12:06
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of 3,906 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on August 27, 2024, 2,233 advanced against 1,545 stocks that declined; 128 stocks remained unchanged. While 303 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 18 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 337 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 171 stocks hit the lower circuit.
- August 27, 2024 11:58
Stock market live updates today: Top losers among Nifty FMCG stocks: United Spirits (-1.61%), Marico (-1.36%), Dabur (-1.36%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.02%), Godrej Properties (-1%)
- August 27, 2024 11:34
Stock market live updates today: Rail Vikas Nigam is lowest bidder from Southern Railway contract; shares rise on NSE
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has emerged the lowest bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for “Provision of MSDAC with existing DCTC at stations (to serve as dual detection) and replacing balance AFTCs in MAS-GDR & MSB-TBM automatic block signalling sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway.
Contract worth ₹111.38 crore.
RVNL shares rise 1.47% to trade at ₹585.70 on the NSE.
- August 27, 2024 11:25
Stock market live updates today: Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issue; shares up on NSE
The Spandana Sphoorty Financial board has approved the issuance of up to 5,000 listed, secured NCDs having face value of ₹1,00,000 each at par on private placement basis, aggregating to ₹50 crore.
Shares were up 1.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹629.20.
- August 27, 2024 11:12
Stock market live updates today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a modern Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines; shares trade at ₹4,490.25 on NSE, down by 0.27%
- August 27, 2024 11:11
Stock market live updates today: Medi Assist Healthcare Services stock rallies 8.41% to ₹609 on NSE; the company has acquired fully Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA for over ₹400 crore
Medi Assist Healthcare Services stock rallies 8.41% to ₹609 on NSE; the company has acquired fully Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA for over ₹400 crore. In addition, stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹639 on the NSE.
- August 27, 2024 11:09
Stock market live updates today: Paytm shares rise 2%
Paytm shares rise 2%, track live movement here
- August 27, 2024 11:08
Stock market live updates today: Penalty of ₹0.01 crore imposed on HDFC Bank by Maharashtra State Tax department; shares trade lower on NSE
Penalty of ₹0.01 crore imposed on HDFC Bank by Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra for alleged delayed reporting of invoices, short payment of Tax and disallowance of input tax credit.
Shares trade at ₹1,638.35 on the NSE, down 0.10%.
- August 27, 2024 10:56
Stock market live updates today: Rupee falls 8 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciated 8 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities. Read more
- August 27, 2024 10:55
Stock market live updates today: Adani Power establishes wholly-owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi
Adani Power Limited announced today the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Power Middle East Ltd, in Abu Dhabi. The subsidiary, with an authorized capital of 27,000 shares at $1 each, is set up as an investment holding company focused on power, infrastructure, and related fields. Read more
- August 27, 2024 10:53
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – August 27, 2024: Range bound and unclear. Stay out of the market
Bank Nifty index has been volatile today since the opening. The index fell to a low of 50,938 and then has bounced back, recovering almost all the loss. It is currently trading at 51,140, down 0.02 per cent. Read more
- August 27, 2024 10:46
Stock Market Live Today: Cyient DLM has appointed Mujeeb Rahiman as Vice President and Head of Operations – India
- August 27, 2024 10:46
Stock Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE today
Emami (2.48%), Cipla (1.53%), Oil India (1.47%), Lupin (1.41%), Ashok Leyland (1.38%), Voltas (1.09%), Bajaj Auto (0.76%)
- August 27, 2024 10:29
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50 rebounds, trading marginally up by 0.05%
Nifty 50 is broadly staying flat. It fell to a low of 24,973, but then managed to bounce back from there recovering all the loss. It is currently trading at 25,026, up marginally by 0.05 per cent.
- August 27, 2024 10:21
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower after Monday’s rally
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning after seeing an increase on Monday due to fears of production disruption in Libya. Read more
- August 27, 2024 10:18
Stock market live updates today: Jefferies: India Ports – Buy the Rise of the Private Sector; Initiate JSWI at Buy
Jefferies: India Ports – Buy the Rise of the Private Sector; Initiate JSWI at Buy
- Believe the trend of Private Sector Ports seeing double-digit volume and EBITDA CAGR between market share gains, acquisitions and expansions should continue.
- All-India port cargo should rise at 6% CAGR in FY24-30E, slightly higher than the 5% of the last 10 years, and port capacity by 1.3-1.4x. Private sector, incl. Adani Ports, JSW Infra and Dubai Port, are expanding operations.
- Initiate coverage of JSW Infra (JSWI) PT of Rs375, is based on 32x EV/EBITDA Sept 26E, and remain positive on Adani Ports.
- August 27, 2024 10:14
Stock market live updates today: Nifty hovers near record high as markets open flat; IT and metal sectors show strength
Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday, with the Nifty hovering near its all-time high, as investors weighed positive global cues against caution ahead of key events later this week. Read more
- August 27, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates today: Bharat Heavy Electricals shares trade flat on NSE at ₹298.45 on orders worth more than ₹11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary, Mahan Energen.
- August 27, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates today: Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd designed and developed a new product called “8 port Dual Band Panel Antenna”.
- August 27, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates today: JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, bags contract for a 200 MW wind-solar power project; shares up 1.67% on NSE
JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a letter of award for setting up a 200 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL – Phase III).
Shares were up 1.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹727.50
- August 27, 2024 09:55
Stock market live updates today: Adani Power has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Middle East Ltd in Abu Dhabi; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹665.95
- August 27, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates today: Info Edge (India) receives tax demand of ₹2,82,303 from the tax department; shares trade flat on NSE
Info Edge (India) has received a tax demand of ₹2,82,303 with applicable interest (not quantified) and penalty of ₹42,663 from the tax department. Shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹7,497.95
- August 27, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Top gainers: HCL Tech (1.12%), Apollo Hospitals (0.66%), L&T (0.60%), Dr Reddy’s (0.54%), Bajaj Finserv (0.52%)
Top losers: BPCL (-1.58%), Shriram Finance (-1.23%), Kotak (-0.81%), HDFC Life (-0.81%), Asian Paints (-0.59%)
- August 27, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures edge down after rising on Monday amid fears production in Libya would be disrupted
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning after seeing an increase on Monday due to fears of production disruption in Libya. At 9.25 am on Tuesday, November Brent oil futures were at $80.09, down by 0.34 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.14, down by 0.36 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6482 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6483, down by 0.02 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹6392 against the previous close of ₹6399, down by 0.11 per cent.
- August 27, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex traded at 81,749.61, up by 51.50 points or 0.06 per cent as at 9.21 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 25,012.35, up 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent
- August 27, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
CLSA on Avenue Supermart: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 5650/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Indus Towers: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6900/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on MPhasis: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on LTTS: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5560/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Persistent: Believe company will continue to Grow Strongly in Double-Digits and Outperform Peers (Positive)
Investec on Medi Assist: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 625/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on ONGC: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 306/Sh (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on NBFCs and Insurance: There is increased interest in non-bank lenders as investors look to position for rate cuts (Positive)
Investec on Power sector: Generation Increased 8.3% YoY July Led By Healthy Power Demand, Remain Positive On NTPC, CESC, Inox Wind and Kalpataru (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on Real Estate: Investor interest in real estate has waned vs. six months ago despite the stocks’ outperformance YTD (Neutral)
BofA on Pharma: Topline beat driven by higher India, US generic lumpy (Neutral)
Jefferies India Strategy: Tax Data Shows Rising Cap Gains; K-Shaped Recovery (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Indegene: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 570/Sh (Neutral)
JPMorgan on Iron Ore: NMDC remains least preferred (Negative)
HSBC on KPIT: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Negative)
- August 27, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: TTK Prestige Limited-Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,200/
Current Market Price: 939/-
Market Cap: Rs 13,020 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 200 Crores (Representing 9.88% and 9.88% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 16,66,667 shares (Representing 1.20% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 2,50,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 96 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 11 Equity Shares for every 120 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 14 Aug2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 21 Aug 2024
Close Date - 27 Aug 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 02 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 03 Sep 2024
- August 27, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Symphony Limited-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,500
Current Market Price: 1,606/-
Market Cap: Rs 11,073 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 71.40 Crores (Representing 9.33% and 9.99% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 2,85,600 shares (Representing 0.41% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 42,840 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 830 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 10 Equity Shares for every 421 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 21 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 27 Aug 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 02 Sep 2024
Obligation Date - 06 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 09 Sep 2024
- August 27, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 27, 2024
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has secured orders worth more than ₹11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary, Mahan Energen, for supply of equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning of three power projects at Kawai, Rajasthan and Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. Each of the three projects will be of 2×800 MW rating. Read more
- August 27, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates today: Soft opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Gift Nifty at 25,030 indicates another soft opening for Nifty, Sensex. According to analysts, market will be volatile ahead of the F&O monthly expiry at the NSE this Thursday. However, analysts expect the market to remain in consolidate mode. Read more
- August 27, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Karur Vysya Bank SBI Mutual Fund received RBI approval to acquire a 9.99% stake in the bank.
- August 27, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: BRIGHTCOM GROUP Q1 Result
NET LOSS AT 24.1 CR V 543 CR PROFIT (YOY), 352 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 84 % AT 453 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 75 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 95 % AT 40.6 CR (YOY),DOWN 93 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 9 % V 28.5 % (YOY),30.4 % (QOQ)
- August 27, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: SEACOAST SHIPPING Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 41 % AT 7 CR (YOY), DOWN 7% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 52 % AT 151 CR (YOY) ,UP 21 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 27 % AT 9.63 CR (YOY),DOWN 41 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.36 % V 7.6 % (YOY),12.98 % (QOQ)
- August 27, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES: PIRAMAL CAPITAL & HOUSING FINANCE LTD RECEIVES RUPEES 466.30 CR PENALTY ORDER FROM IT DEPARTMENT
- August 27, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 663.85
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2003.6
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 278.05
Force Motors Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8570.35
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 528.2
International Combustion (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1354.6
Sigachi Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 60.35
Yuken India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1345.6
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 410.55
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING: CO GROUP SIGNS JDA FOR RS 500 CRORE COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT ADJACENT TO HILTON CHENNAI
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: ADANI POWER: CO INCORPORATES A UNIT NAMED “ADANI POWER MIDDLE EAST LTD” IN ABU DHABI
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: HINDUSTAN UNILEVER: CO RECEIVES RUPEES 962.75 CR TAX DEMAND FOR NON-DEDUCTION OF TDS ON ACQUISITION PAYMENT
- August 27, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Patel Retail Ltd receives final observation from SEBI to raise funds through an IPO
Supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd, operating in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand “Patel’s R Mart”, has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had filed its IPO papers with SEBI on April 3, 2024.
The IPO, with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares of up to 90.18 lakh and an offer-for-sale of up to 10.02 lakh equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders.
- August 27, 2024 07:23
- August 27, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
26 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 111305.26 + 9171.98 Total: 120477.24
F&O Volume: 25181834.98 + 14036532.12 Total: 39218367.10
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +483.36
(12,749.26 - 12,265.90)
DII: NET BUY: +1,870.22
(13,045.47 - 11,175.25)
- August 27, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.08.2024
Bank Of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Heico Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
SentinelOne, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- August 27, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: SEBI issues notice to Paytm on ESOPs given to CEO Sharma; firm says disclosure already made
Market regulator SEBI has issued notice to fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, in the March 2024 quarter on employee stock options given to its MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, according to the company filing on Monday. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Madras Engineering plans to sustain 15% growth with expanded product offerings
Chennai-based Madras Engineering Industries (MEI) Pvt Ltd, an auto parts manufacturer, has said it has devised plans including expansion of its product lines to sustain 15 per cent growth over the next 6-7 years.
Recently, MEI joined the ranks of elite vendors supplying fossil-free auto parts to Swedish automotive giant Volvo Group Trucks. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: Passenger vehicle stocks in place for festive season sales, says Maruti Suzuki India
The inventory level for passenger vehicles across India is around 38 days now, and there should be a minimum inventory of 30-31 days, because as the festival season kicks in, the dealers should have enough capacity so that they don’t lose on sales, a top official at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock pick: NTPC (Buy)
- August 27, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: NTPC (₹414.75): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for NTPC. The stock has begun the week on a positive note by rising over 3 per cent on Monday. The stock has strong support in the ₹400-₹395 region. The price action since the first week of June has been in the form of a bullish channel. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: UltraTech Cement raises $500 m via sustainability loan
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has raised $500 million (about ₹4,000 crore) through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Passive fund boom: 63 new NFOs launched in 7 months, AUM hits ₹10.95 lakh crore
Passive funds have suddenly become more active in recent times with the series of new fund launches by large fund houses, particularly before the expected entry of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services and the world’s largest index funds powerhouse, BlackRock Inc. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: After UPI success, RBI looking at nationwide launch of Unified Lending Interface
After the success of UPI in the digital payments space, RBI is now looking at a nationwide launch of a technology platform to enable frictionless credit across various sectors, particularly for agriculture and MSME borrowers. The platform will facilitate consent-based flow of digital information, including land records of various states, from multiple data service providers to lenders. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: BHEL secures ₹11,000 crore power project orders from Adani
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed contracts worth over ₹11,000 crore with Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited. The agreements involve setting up three supercritical thermal power projects, each with a 2x800 MW capacity, in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Lifesciences acquires 50% stake in Sterling Biotech for fermentation-based protein business; shares drop nearly 6%
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd shares dropped 5.90 per cent to ₹1,109.10 on the NSE at close. The company announced a significant joint venture today where it revealed plans to acquire a 50% stake in Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) from Perfect Day Inc., a Temasek portfolio company. This move marks Zydus’ entry into the fermentation-based protein business. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Salil Parekh: Infosys to honour 2022-batch offers despite onboarding delays
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that the company will honour offers given to freshers and follow them by joining, although there has been some change in dates. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Suryoday Small Finance Bank plans 20+ year FD with systematic withdrawal option
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is planning to stretch the maximum tenor of a Fixed Deposit (FD) to over 20 years vis-a-vis the usual 10 years that banks currently restrict themselves to. Read more
