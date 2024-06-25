BSE Sensex jumped 404.20 pts, or 0.52 per cent, to trade at 77,745.28, as of 12.30 pm, and Nifty 50, rose by 95.45 pts, or 0.41 per cent at 23,633.30.

Sectoral indices traded in mix. Nifty realty declined by 2.03 per cent, to trade at 1,112.35. Nifty financial services, bank, and private bank stocks, were up over 1 per cent.

The major gainers of the Nifty 50 pack were, Axis Bank (2.29 per cent), HDFC Bank (1.95 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.51 per cent), Ultratech Cement (1.27 per cent), and SBI (1.15 per cent). BPCL (-1.90 per cent), Coal India (-1.59 per cent), ONGC (-1.41 per cent), Eicher Motors (-1.35 per cent), and Adani Ports (-1.01 per cent), were top losers.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include, Borosil Scientific (17.89 per cent), Amara Raja (16.45 per cent), GRSE (7.14 per cent), Godrej Agrovet (6.19 per cent), and Raymond (5.66 per cent).

A total of 3,917 stocks, were traded on the BSE, as of 12.37 pm, of which 2,014 of them advanced, 1,773 declined and 130 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high, were 279, and those that hit a 52-week low were 16.