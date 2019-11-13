1.76 lakh small investors acquired IRCTC shares in IPO

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has disclosed its pre-listing shareholding pattern (dated October 11). The stock was listed on October 14.

While the promoter holding stands at 87.40 per cent, the public controls 12.60 per cent. The online ticketing, tourism and catering arm of Indian Railways, said that about 1.76 lakh small retail investors bought a 4.81 per cent stake or 85.50 lakh shares, in the IPO.

Foreign portfolio investors hold a 1.33 per cent stake, alternate investment funds: 0.50 per cent, financial institutions: 1.50 per cent and high-net-worth individuals: 0.50 per cent.

Twenty-four mutual funds hold a 1.08 per cent stake in IRCTC.

The stock, which registered a new peak in early deals on Wednesday at ₹981.35 (its issue price was ₹320), closed at ₹923, down about 1 per cent over the previous day's close.

It will be interesting to see the shareholding pattern at the end of December, as many of the IPO investors exited on the listing day itself. Against IRCTC’s IPO size of 2.01 crore shares, the listing day saw a deliverable quantity of 1.54 crore shares on the NSE and the BSE, which is over 75 per cent of the issued shares.

