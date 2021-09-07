₹400 cr NCD issue of Edelweiss oversubscribed

The ₹400 crore public issue of non convertible debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services was oversubscribed with over 17,000 applications from across the country.

“Retail category oversubscribed by 1.74 times with a total collection of ₹279.10 crore,” Edelweiss said in a statement.

The NCD issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 9.09 per cent to 9.70 per cent, it further said.

“The issue has been oversubscribed, which shows the faith that investors across categories have in our diversified model and the appetite for high quality financial papers that offer competitive interest rates,” said Rashesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Edelweiss Financial Services.