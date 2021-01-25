Stocks

5paisa.com: MF deals via NPCI facility

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

5paisa.com on Monday announced the implementation of UPI AutoPay facility on its platform.

This feature, launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last year, will ensure frictionless processing of mutual funds and purchase of subscription products for customers of 5paisa.com, Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa Capital Ltd, said: “We are honoured to be associated with NPCI. Investing via UPI revolutionised retail participation in IPOs.

We believe recurring payments through UPI will have the same effect. With UPI, investing in systematic investment plans will become just a one click process.” Shares of 5paisa.com closed 3.28 per cent lower at Rs 278.30 on the BSE.

financial and business service
