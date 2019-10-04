Stocks

₹729-crore DMRC order win may drive BEML

October 04, 2019

Public sector undertaking BEML has bagged further orders worth ₹729 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The order is for ‘RS15’ design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of 80 broad-gauge intermediate cars compatible with the existing ‘RS1’ type trains for conversion of six-car train set to eight-car train.

The PSU stock may react positively to the development and the shareholders would closely monitor the execution and further order flows to the Mini Ratna firm.

BEML Ltd
