Stocks

Aarti Drugs board to consider shares buyback on March 19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2021

Aarti Drugs on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider a share buyback proposal.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, to consider the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, Aarti Drugs said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, did not elaborate on the size of the shares buyback.

Shares of Aarti Drugs were trading 3.15 per cent higher at ₹688.60 apiece on BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 16, 2021
buyback
Aarti Drugs Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.