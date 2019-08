The board of directors of Aarti Industries on Tuesday will consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, and recommend final dividend, if any. Besides, the board may consider, if appropriate, a proposal pertaining to issue of bonus shares. If the board approves, this could be the maiden bonus issue from Aarti Industries. Shareholders of the company will closely follow the details with respect to bonus, such as ratio and record date.