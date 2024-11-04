ALL UPDATES
- November 04, 2024 10:27
Afcons Infrastructure shares gain 6% on NSE after listing at 8% discount
- November 04, 2024 10:24
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing live: Sell quantity has outnumbered buy.
Screenshot 2024-11-04 102329.png
- November 04, 2024 10:22
Afcons Infrastructure share price today: Shares up nearly 6% on NSE
Shares of Afcons Infrastructure gained 5.89% on the NSE to trade at ₹451.10 as at 10.20 am, post-listing at ₹426.
- November 04, 2024 10:16
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing live ceremony
- November 04, 2024 10:09
Afcons Infrastructure shares listing: Shares of Afcons Infrastructure list at over 7% discount
Shares of Afcons were listed on the NSE at ₹426 and at ₹430.05 on the BSE, as against the issue price of ₹463.
- November 04, 2024 09:56
Stock market today live: Sensex, Nifty trades in red
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- November 04, 2024 09:54
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing live
Listing of Afcons Infrastructure Limited on 04th November 2024
Symbol: AFCONS
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544280
ISIN: INE101I01011
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 463/- per share
- November 04, 2024 09:52
Afcons Infrastructure shares listing today: set for market debut
Shares of Afcons will list at ₹430.05 on the BSE and at ₹426 on the NSE.
- November 04, 2024 09:40
Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing Live
- November 04, 2024 09:39
Afcons Infrastructure IPO: Listing of shares today
Shares of Afcons Infrastructure will be listed on the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹463 at the upper end of the ₹440-463 price band. The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure, engineering, and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, sailed through on the last day, thanks to institutional investors’ bidding.
The IPO was subscribed 2.63 times, even as the portion reserved for retail investors did not get 100 per subscription (subscribed 0.94 time or 94 per cent). However, QIB portion was subscribed 3.79 times, NIIs 5.05 per cent and employees by 1.67 times.
The ₹5,430crore IPO consisted of a mix of fresh issues of up to ₹1,250 crore and an offer of sale of up to ₹4,180 crore by the promoter.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on November 4, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.