Bharti Airtel has introduced in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on board a flight. As per the statement from the telecom service provider, the pack provides access to high-speed internet browsing, calling, calling, and a host of other services. It also includes voice, data, and SMS services.

The three new packages are priced at ₹195, ₹295 and ₹595 for both postpaid and prepaid services, offering 24 hours of validity and 100 free outgoing SMS each. However, the data offered under each package range from 250 MB, 500 MB, and 1 GB.

Subscribers to roaming packs priced at ₹2,997 for prepaid and ₹3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically benefit from the in-flight roaming pack at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service onboard a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high-speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight.”

Bharti Airtel stock traded at ₹1,116.75 on the NSE, down by 2.03 per cent as of 11:52 am on Thursday.