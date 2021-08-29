Airtel to raise ₹21,000 crore through rights issue

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Sunday said that its Board of Directors have approved capital raising of upto ₹21,000 crore through a rights issue.

“The Board approved the issuance of equity shares of face value of ₹5 each of the company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified later), of an Issue size of up to ₹21,000 crore further capital,” the company said in stocks exchange filing.

The company said terms of the issue include ₹535 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹530 per equity share) and payment of 25 per cent on application and balance in two more additional calls as may be decided by the Board/Committee of the Board from time to time, based on the company’s requirements within an overall time-horizon of 36 months.

The telecom major has pegged the rights entitlement ratio at one equity share for every 14 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date. Further, the Board has constituted a 'Special Committee of Directors' to decide the other terms and conditions of the Issue including Issue period and the record date, the company said.

“The promoter and promoter group of the company will collectively subscribe to the full extent of their aggregate rights entitlement. In addition, they will also subscribe to any unsubscribed shares in the Issue,” Airtel said.