Amara Raja Batteries climbs nearly 8% on Q2 earnings growth

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Amara Raja Batteries stock surged nearly 8 per cent on the bourses today on the back of jump in earnings during the second quarter ended September 2019.

The stock rose Rs 48.55 or 7.45% to Rs 703 on the BSE. Similarly on the NSE, its shares went up by Rs 48.80 or 7.50% to Rs 703. The total traded quantity of shares traded was nearly 14 lakh shares on the NSE as at 11 am today.

The company reported a big jump in its profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 of Rs 218.85 crore as against a profit of Rs 120.23 crore for the corresponding quarter in previous financial year.

This represents the highest ever profit reported in a quarter by the company in spite of challenging automotive sector market.

The batteries major reported a revenue of Rs 1695.31 crore in Q2 FY 20 as against Rs 1753.05 crores, registering a de-growth of 3 per cent.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY 20 was at Rs 12.81.

The Board of the Directors of the company declared Rs 6 per equity share (representing 600%) on face value of Re 1 each as interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

 

 

