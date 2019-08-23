Amara Raja launches e-autos in Tirupati; sets up EV battery charging, swapping stations

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has installed Electric Vehicle (EV) battery charging and battery swapping stations along with a fleet of e-Autos in Tirupati.

The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with Tirupati Municipal Corporation, as a part of its smart city programme.

Amara Raja Batteries recently added a Lithium Ion battery pack making facility of 500 MWH capacity at its manufacturing unit in the city. The Lithium Ion battery packs and EV battery charging/swapping stations were designed and developed by the company’s R&D facility. Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman, Amara Raja Group said, “Amara Raja is committed to take part in the government’s initiatives to drive green mobility in the country. It is closely watching trends and emerging business opportunities in the arena of electric mobility and has taken concrete steps towards enhancing its R&D capabilities, so as to develop battery packs for electric mobility and EV charging stations”.

Girisha PS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Tirupati, said “Tirupati is one of the most visited pilgrim city in the country and therefore it is apt for it to undertake such an initiative towards e-mobility. It is a crucial step towards transforming Tirupati into a green city.”

Women drivers

Rashtria Seva Samithi (RASS) an NGO based out of Tirupati extended its support in arranging women drivers for this fleet, creating self-employment and demonstrating women empowerment.

Amara Raja is offering Lithium Ion battery packs, charging stations and fleet operation solutions as an end-to-end package to its customers