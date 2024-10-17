The shares of Angel One were trading at ₹3,150, down by ₹86 or 2.66 per cent, on the NSE today at 2.30 pm.

Angel One, a leading digital broking firm, expects a 20-22 per cent decline in F&O trading volumes following SEBI’s new regulations effective November 20. The company anticipates these changes would have a 13-14 per cent impact on its net income, Chairman and Managing Director, Dinesh Thakkar, said in a conversation with a news channel.

The regulatory changes include limiting weekly options contracts and implementing higher margin requirements. However, Thakkar believes this impact will be temporary, lasting only one or two quarters, citing the company’s robust 40-50 per cent growth in customer base.

The firm recently adjusted its pricing structure in response to SEBI’s mandate for flat-fee broking, introducing charges on cash delivery trades and interest on non-cash collateral. These adjustments are expected to offset the 8 per cent revenue impact initially projected from the flat-fee regulation.