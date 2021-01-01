Antony Waste jumps 37% on listing

Share prices of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd listed with a premium of 36.5 per cent on the BSE at ₹430 against the issue price of ₹315. The stock further rose to ₹492 and is currently hovering at around ₹460, a gain of 46 per cent, over the IPO price.

On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹436.10, and is now ruling at ₹458.

The counter saw combined volumes (both BSE and NSE) of about 1.30 crore shares.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd’s ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed about 15 times on the last day of the issue.

The issue came out in a price band of ₹313-315 per share.

The portions allotted for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were subscribed 9.7 times and 18.7 times respectively, while the retail investor portion received bids for 16.4 times.

Ahead of the opening of the IPO, it had raised ₹90 crore from 10 anchor investors at ₹315 a share. These investors included Massachusetts Institute of Technology and SBI Mutual Fund.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68.25 lakh shares by existing shareholders such as Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd.