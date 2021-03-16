Stocks

Anupam Rasayan IPO gets subscribed 44 times

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 16, 2021

The IPO of Surat-based Anupam Rasayan has been subscribed 44 times on the last of the issue. It received bids for 42.75 crore shares as against the offer size of 97.01 lakh shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.77 times. While the Qualified Institutional Buyer portion was subscribed 65.74 times, the non-institutional investor category received bids for 97.42 times.

The employee category was subscribed 1.71 times. The ₹760-crore IPO came out with a price band of ₹553-555 a share.

