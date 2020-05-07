Broker's call: Apollo Hospitals (Buy)

ICICI Securities

Apollo Hospitals (Buy)

CMP: ₹1,302.65

Target: ₹1,666

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, in our view, is well positioned for a speedy recovery as normalcy returns post the lifting of the lockdown due to Covid-19.

Lower dependence on Mumbai and Delhi (most infected areas) and >40 per cent revenue being contributed by largely non-impacted pharmacy business would provide the necessary support for growth. We expect near-term impact in hospital and Apollo Hospitals businesses due to Covid-19 outbreak resulting in lower occupancy and cashflow. However, the pharmacy business would provide support.

We are positive on Apollo Hospitals’ long-term outlook considering its strong brand and pan-India presence in hospital segment, strong growth momentum, continued margin recovery with the end of expansion phase and 25.4 per cent EPS CAGR over FY20-FY22E. Reiterate ‘buy’.

Key downside risks: Higher competition in areas where Apollo Hospitals has dominant position, longer time taken for normalcy from the Covid-19 outbreak, and delay in break-even for newer hospitals.