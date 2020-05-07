Stocks

Broker's call: Apollo Hospitals (Buy)

| Updated on May 06, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

ICICI Securities

Apollo Hospitals (Buy)

CMP: ₹1,302.65

Target: ₹1,666

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, in our view, is well positioned for a speedy recovery as normalcy returns post the lifting of the lockdown due to Covid-19.

Lower dependence on Mumbai and Delhi (most infected areas) and >40 per cent revenue being contributed by largely non-impacted pharmacy business would provide the necessary support for growth. We expect near-term impact in hospital and Apollo Hospitals businesses due to Covid-19 outbreak resulting in lower occupancy and cashflow. However, the pharmacy business would provide support.

We are positive on Apollo Hospitals’ long-term outlook considering its strong brand and pan-India presence in hospital segment, strong growth momentum, continued margin recovery with the end of expansion phase and 25.4 per cent EPS CAGR over FY20-FY22E. Reiterate ‘buy’.

Key downside risks: Higher competition in areas where Apollo Hospitals has dominant position, longer time taken for normalcy from the Covid-19 outbreak, and delay in break-even for newer hospitals.

Published on May 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JM Financial Q4 net rises to ₹130.56 cr