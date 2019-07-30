Ashok Leyland, IOC, Apollo Tyre results

About 70 firms including Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, Amarjothi Spinning, Apollo Tyre, Ashok Leyland, BF Utilities, Batliboi, Blue Dart, CARE, CUMI, Concor, CreditAccess, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil Corporation, Jagran, LG Balakrishnan, Motilal Oswal, Munjal Showa, Petronet LNG, Star Cement, Symphony, Tata Global, Trent, UPL and Uttam Value Steels are set to declare their financial performance for the quarter ending June 2019 on Wednesday.