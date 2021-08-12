Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment, even as tame US inflation eased fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce its economic support.
That data also caused dollar to retreat against most major currencies and US Treasury yields to edge down overnight though both were steadier in Asian hours.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.25 per cent in early trading, dragged by a 0.24 per cent decline in Chinese bluechips. The
US stock futures were little changed, with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.02 per cent.
The weaker performance by Asian benchmarks contrasts with the situation elsewhere in the world. On Wednesday the MSCI all-country index, a gauge of stocks across the globe, hit a record high.
In comparison the Asian benchmark is down over 10 per cent from its February peak.
"The money is just in the US and European markets right now, and that's our preferred market too," said Daniel Lam,senior cross-asset strategist, Standard Chartered Wealth Management.
Lam pointed to a strong US earning season and Europe's high vaccination rates meaning the pace of reopening has been less harmed by the spread of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, and "recent China regulation blues" in sectors such as education and technology.
"I think that the rotation from emerging markets to Western markets could continue in the near-term," said David Chao, Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.
"The APAC region’s zero-tolerance policy coupled with a relatively low vaccination rate has led to a vicious lockdown-release cycle which could continue for a while."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, after the US Labor Department reported the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation.
US policymakers are publicly discussing how and when they should begin to trim the massive asset purchases launched by the Fed last year to stabilise financial markets and support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
The easing of fears about inflation reduces the pressure to taper those asset purchases soon rather than later in the year, after strong employment figures last week had given ammunition to those with a more hawkish tilt.
As a result, US Treasury yields fell on Wednesday across most maturities, though trading was choppy.
Moves were more muted in Asian hours. Yields on benchmark10-year Treasury notes was last 1.3455 per cent compared with its US close of 1.359 per cent.
The dollar hovered below a four-month peak against major peers on Thursday, after retreating overnight as yields dropped.
"I expect the dollar to be range-bound on the recent strong unemployment and tempered CPI data," said Invesco's Chao.
Oil largely held onto gains from earlier in the week, US crude dipped 0.03 per cent to $69.23 a barrel. Brent crude was flat at $71.43 per barrel.
Gold also held on to overnight gains on Thursday, with the spot price down 0.1 per cent having risen 1.3 per cent in the previous session. Easing of fears about higher interest rates would typically help the non-interest bearing asset.
