Asian shares hold firm on hopes of supportive monetary policy globally

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday's high of 696.48 - a level not seen since April 7.
The index jumped 1.2 per cent last week and is up 5 per cent so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain.
"The extremely supportive monetary and fiscal policy setting continues to provide a fertile environment for risk assets," said Rodrigo Catril, senior forex strategist at National Australia Bank.
Australian shares were 0.25 per cent higher while New Zealand's benchmark index and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 per cent each. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent.
On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to close at a new record high while clocking its sixth straight weekly gain. The Dow finished 0.5 per cent, also at a record high while the Nasdaq climbed 0.1 per cent.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3 per cent in early Asian trading.
This week is off to a quiet start with no major data releases slated on Monday.
Investors will keep their eyes peeled for earnings from IBM and Coca-Cola later in the day. Netflix reports on Tuesday while later in the week American Airlines and Southwest will be the first major post-COVID cyclicals to post results.
The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday with no changes to rates or guidance expected while preliminary data on factory activity around the globe for April is due on Friday.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, recouped most of its losses after plunging as much as 14 per cent on Sunday following speculation the US Treasury may be looking at cracking down on money-laundering activity within digital assets, NAB's Catril said.
Data website CoinMarketCap cited a blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the sell-off.
The retreat in Bitcoin also comes after Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases on Friday.
Bitcoin is up more than 90 per cent year to date, driven by its mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, accompanied by the rush of retail cash into stocks, exchange-traded funds and other risky assets.
In currencies, the US dollar loitered near a four-week low against a basket of currencies as investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's insistence it would keep an accommodative policy stance for a while longer.
The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies was unchanged at 91.612, not far from its lowest since March 18 touched on Friday.
Against the Japanese yen, the greenback was off a touch at 108.72. The euro was a tad lower at $1.1966, while the British pound eased 0.07 per cent to $1.3820.
The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar slipped for a second straight day to be down 0.2 per cent at $0.7715.
In commodities, oil prices were down with the Brent slipping 34 cents to $66.43 a barrel and US crude falling 29 cents to $62.84.
Gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,779.3 an ounce.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...