Asian stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.
Markets have been particularly encouraged by a May US jobs report last week that showed a surprise fall in the unemployment rate, sending Wall Street indices surging with the Nasdaq hitting a record close on Monday.
Global financial markets were battered in March as investors fretted over extent of both the short and longer term damage to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic. But most indices are now back to pre-Covid-19 levels.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan rose for a ninth straight session for its longest winning streak since early 2018. It was last up 0.76 per cent at a three-month peak. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 2.5 per cent while Chinese shares started on a firm footing with the blue-chip CSI300 index rising 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend to be down 0.5 per cent.
“The good news is that this shows central banks' effort to stabilise the market have worked,” said Tai Hui, Chief Asia Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
“The current risk rally is driven by investors belief that the worst of this recession is behind us, which we agree with. Yet, investors need to be mindful of the potential risks ahead.”
Tai said the “road to recovery” was still long while the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections cannot be ruled out yet.
Fears of renewed trade tensions between the United States and China and the second round impact from higher unemployment and bankruptcies worldwide also hung heavy on the outlook
For now, though, investors were taking a glass-half-full view on the global economy.
Financial, automotive and retail-oriented and energy shares - the stocks most beaten-down since the pandemic slammed markets - have been leading world equity indices higher recently.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.20 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.
US stocks were also bolstered by a move by the Federal Reserve to ease the terms of its “Main Street” lending program to encourage more businesses and banks to participate.
Investors are now seeking further clarity on US monetary policy after the Fed's two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday.
In currency markets, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a five-month top of $0.7043 after eight straight days of gains but has encountered some selling pressure at those heady levels. Its New Zealand counterpart jumped to a four-month high. The safe-haven Japanese yen also nudged up 0.2 per cent at 108.15, while the euro was off a touch at $1.1285.
In commodities, US benchmark crude rose $1.28 a barrel to $38.68 a barrel, while Brent added $1.13 to $41.25. Gold prices were up after a steep decline, boosted by hopes of a dovish monetary policy outlook from the Fed. Spot gold was last up 0.1 per cent at 1,697.1.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...