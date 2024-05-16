Aurionpro Transit, a subsidiary of Aurionpro, has facilitated the integration of its app-based and ORS ticketing solution with Google Wallet.

The development allows passengers to access the booked ticket via Google Wallet. The app allows users to plan journeys, access Google Maps, and directly purchase tickets.

The tickets will automatically appear in Google Wallet if users enable smart personalisation settings in Gmail.

Also read: Aurionpro Solutions bags contract from Haryana Govt

Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, expressed, “We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands, including Aurionpro Solutions Limited, to offer a comprehensive solution enabling secure access and management of everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they are readily available when you need them.”

Google recently introduced its wallet app for Android users in India.

Aurionpro Solutions stock traded at ₹2,572 on the NSE, down by 0.97 per cent as of 2.12 pm. The company recently reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹39.46 crore as against ₹26.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.