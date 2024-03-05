Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has secured a contract from the Government of Haryana to roll out its Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) Scheme.

The initiative aims to provide free public transportation services to individuals living below the poverty line within the State. The issuance of open-loop National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) will allow eligible individuals to travel free of cost up to 1,000 km per year per member of the covered family.

Aurionpro will serve as the technology partner for this project, while AU Small Finance Bank is the banking partner for card issuance. The initial phase of the multi-year project, valued close to ₹100 crore, is scheduled for delivery within six months.

Sanjay Bali, President – Technology Innovation Group, Aurionpro, said, “Under this scheme, Aurionpro is set to issue five million open-loop cards in the initial phase, that could firmly establish our position as one of India’s foremost providers of open-loop NCMC cards. We anticipate that this pioneering project will serve as a model for other State Governments, further establishing our reputation as the preferred partner for the governments in the smart transit space.”

Aurionpro Solutions stock surged by 3.27 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹2,247.80 as of 10.25 am on Tuesday.