Axis clients can trade in US market

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

Now, Axis Securities clients too trade or invest in US market through its platform -- Global Investing. To enable this, Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an online investment platform, the domestic brokerage said in a statement. "India has witnessed a significant increase in demand for international investments, particularly from tech-savvy millennials. With our Global Investing, we aim to empower investors to be shareholders of the most innovative global companies and businesses," said B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities, an arm of Axis Bank. The platform empowers the customers to invest as low as USD 1 for high priced shares by making investments in less than one stock.

