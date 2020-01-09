Axis Mutual Fund new NFO opens on Friday

Axis Mutual Fund has launched a new fund offer named ‘Axis All Seasons Debt Fund of Funds’, that provides an one-stop solution for long-term debt market investors.

The new fund will invest in funds from across fund houses and across different categories of the debt market with an intention to generate optimal return over the medium term.

Subscription for the fund will open on Friday and closes on January 22. The minimum application amount for this fund is ₹5,000 with an additional investment of ₹1,000.

The fund will target adequate diversification across fund houses and schemes to manage its portfolio risk.

The debt market can be tough for investors to navigate as different segments of the market perform at different times. Also the debt Mutual Fund category is highly segmented, creating confusion for investors while deciding the appropriate fund to invest in.

This fund aims to help investors by offering a convenient and efficient alternative to the traditional approach of investors identifying a trend and allocating money to different segments over time, said the fund house.

The fund of fund is more tax efficient as no tax is levied while rebalancing portfolio.

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, Managing Director, Axis AMC, said that the fund of fund has the potential to transform long-term debt investing in this country.