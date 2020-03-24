Company news: Bajaj Electricals completes rights issue

Bajaj Electricals has announced the successful completion of its ₹349.49-crore rights issue. The issue, which opened for subscription on February 18 and closed on March 3, saw participation from most of its existing large institutional investors as well as retail investors, it said. Pursuant to the rights issue, the company has allotted about 1.13 crore shares on rights basis at ₹310 a share on March 13. The stock of Bajaj Electricals plunged 11.10 per cent at ₹303.20 on the BSE.