Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance surged after a stellar market debut, touching a fresh high on the second day. The stock surpassed the ₹180-mark, hitting ₹181.48 on the BSE, and ₹181.50 on the NSE, up by 10 per cent on Tuesday.
The company’s market capitalisation rose to ₹1.49 lakh crore.
The stock debuted at ₹150 on the NSE and BSE on Monday, at a premium of 114 per cent over the issue price of ₹70.
The stock of Bajaj Housing Finance traded higher by 9.65 per cent at ₹180.92 on the NSE as of 12.19 pm, and on the BSE, it climbed 9.55 per cent to ₹180.75.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank in September 2015, offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.
The ₹6,560-crore Bajaj Housing Finance IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹3,000 crore by promoters.
