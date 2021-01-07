Benchmark indices close in the red

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Benchmark indices which were trading in the green on Thursday afternoon, gave up their gains in the closing session due to a fresh sell-off in equities.
Sensex had opened at 48,524.36 against the previous day’s close of 48,174.06. It hit an intraday high of 48,558.34. It gave up all its gains touched an intraday low of 48,037.87 before ending at 48,093.32, down by 80.74 points.
Similarly, the Nifty after opening sharply up at 14,253.75, ranged between 14,256.25 and 14,123.10 before ending lower by 8.90 points at 14,137.35.
Ignoring the violence on Capitol hill, most Asian markets remained bullish. Overnight, the Dow and the S&P 500 had fared well soaring to all-time highs following a Democratic sweep in Georgia as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks.
Telecom, Metal and Realty stocks shined in the first half. The S&P BSE Telecom index stood at 1,368.69, up 39.72 points or 2.994.01 per cent. While the S&P BSE Metal index was up 455.50 points or 3.70 per cent at 12,774.31. The S&P BSE Realty index stood at 2,549.27, up 30.98 points or 1.23 per cent.
Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and HDFC were among the top gainers on the BSE. While Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were the top laggards.
