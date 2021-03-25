Stocks

Benchmark indices trade lower in opening trade

BL Internet Desk | Updated on March 25, 2021

Sensex drops 346 points to 48,833, Nifty lower by 108 points at 14,440

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday.

Sensex was down 346 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 48,833. Nifty dropped 108 points or 0.75 per cent at 14,440.

Published on March 25, 2021

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
