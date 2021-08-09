Stocks

Benchmark indices open in positive territory

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 09, 2021

Sensex spurts 157 points to 54,434

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week in the green.

Sensex was up 157 points or 0.29 per cent at 54,434. Nifty gained 58 points or 0.36 per cent at 16,296.

Published on August 09, 2021

