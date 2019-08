Berger Paints India on Monday said it aims to grow in Russia and was also evaluating inorganic growth in the country while it continues to pump capital into the domestic market. The company had earmarked ₹200 crore in the current fiscal toward modernisation of the existing units and greenfield units in the domestic market. Berger is also constructing its first colourant facility at Rishra, West Bengal. Investors and shareholders will closely monitor further developments.