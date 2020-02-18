Berger Paints declares interim dividend of ₹1.90

A meeting of the board of directors of Berger Paints was held on February 18, 2020, where in declared an interim dividend of ₹1.90 per equity share (190 per cent) for the financial year 2019-20. Further, the company has fixed March 3, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend, which would be paid on March 16, 2020.

Shares of Berger Paints closed at ₹578.75, down 0.25 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.