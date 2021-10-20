Bharat Gears plans rights issue

The board of directors of Bharat Gears on Wednesday approved a rights issue worth ₹9.77 crore. The company plans to issue 9.3 lakh shares on rights basis at ₹105 a share. Shareholders will get one equity share for every 10 held in the company as on record date, which has been fixed as October 29. Full amount of ₹105 has to be paid by shareholders along with application, the company said. The stock of Bharat Gears closed 2.23 per cent higher at ₹173.95 on the BSE.