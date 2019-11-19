Bharti Airtel shares hit a 52-week high of ₹435; Vodafone Idea up 25%

Bharti Airtel shares hit a 52-week high of ₹435, while that of Vodafone Idea rose up 25 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the incumbent telecom firms announced plans to hike headline tariffs.

At 11.05 am, Bharti Airtel shares were up 5.91 per cent at ₹433.35 and that of the Vodafone India was trading at 25.84 per cent at ₹5.60 on the BSE. Vodafone India shares had hit a 52-week low of ₹2.61 on November 15, according to stock exchange data.

On Tuesday, Reliance Communications hit a 52-week low of ₹0.55, after recording a 3.51 per cent fall.

