Bharti Airtel witnesses pre-results rally

The stock of Bharti Airtel gained 2.6 per cent with good volume on Monday to close at ₹510.3 on the BSE, in anticipation of strong results in Q3 ending December 2019. Since early November 2019, the stock has been trending upwards, breaching key barriers. Currently, it faces a key resistance at ₹527. Better-than-expected results can push the stock to new highs in the coming trading sessions. But disappointing results can drag it down to ₹480 and then to ₹450 in the medium term.

Published on February 04, 2020
Bharti Airtel Ltd
