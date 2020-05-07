Stocks

Bharti Infratel gains over 7%

Internet Desk | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

Bharti Infratel on Thursday gained 7.4 per cent to trade at Rs 172.85 in the late afternoon trade. It has been the top gainer on the Nifty50 index.

The stock has rebounded 44 per cent from its all-time low of Rs 120 on March 19, 2020.

