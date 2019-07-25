Stocks

Bharti Infratel rises after profit jumps nearly 40 per cent

Reuters July 24 | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Telecom tower company, Bharti Infratel's shares were up 3.8 per cent at Rs 274.15, hitting a near four-week high.

June-quarter consolidated profit after tax rose 39 per cent to Rs 887 crore ($128.6 mlilion), led by a higher number of towers and co-locations under operation.

Co-locations are places where one tower structure houses telecom antennas from multiple wireless providers.

“After a negative trend in net co-locations for the last six consecutive quarters due to consolidation in the telecom industry, we had net additions in co-locations this quarter,” said Bharti Infratel Chairman, Akhil Gupta.

Still, Morgan Stanley (rating: overweight) took a mixed view of results, noting lower margins, higher operating costs and “soft” EBITDA, despite a small rise in rental revenues.

