NMDC terminates Chhattisgarh project contract for BHEL

BHEL has received a notice of termination of contract from NMDC for the Chhattisgarh project. A contract to construct a Raw Material Handling System at NMDC’s under-construction Integrated Steel Plant, Nagarnar, Bastar District, Chhattisgarh, was executed by BHEL-ISG Bengaluru division. “Invocation of contractual clauses such as termination and provision for its redressal are part of contract management. BHEL proposes to take up the matter through the redressal mechanism available for dispute resolution between CPSEs,” the PSU said in a release to the exchanges. Shares of BHEL closed at ₹64.60, up 0.70 per cent, on the BSE.