Biocon: Insulin drug's patent hurdle cleared

Shares of Biocon may see buying interest, as the company won a major ruling for insulin drug in the US. According to Biocon, the US District Court of New Jersey invalidated Sanofi’s patent suit against Biocon-Mylan insulin glargine product. With the key legal hurdle now removed, the company is confident of commercialising Semglee, which is under review currently by the USFDA, by 2020. The market opportunity for insulin glargine is estimated at $2.2 billion, the company said.