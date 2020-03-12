Stocks

Biocon: Insulin drug's patent hurdle cleared

| Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

 

Shares of Biocon may see buying interest, as the company won a major ruling for insulin drug in the US. According to Biocon, the US District Court of New Jersey invalidated Sanofi’s patent suit against Biocon-Mylan insulin glargine product. With the key legal hurdle now removed, the company is confident of commercialising Semglee, which is under review currently by the USFDA, by 2020. The market opportunity for insulin glargine is estimated at $2.2 billion, the company said.

Biocon Ltd
