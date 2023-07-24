Birlasoft Ltd, in collaboration with Microsoft, has inaugurated a Generative AI Centre of Excellence to drive innovation and create value through enterprise solutions.

The Centre of Excellence will serve as a research, training, and collaboration hub, empowering organizations to tailor solutions to complex business challenges

Birlasoft will focus on key use cases in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, utilities, banking, financial services, and insurance domains. The partnership aims to train 500 consultants on generative AI technologies and build over 50 use cases for various vertical

Birlasoft Ltds share price went down by 0.32 per cent to Rs. 384.25 at 12:45 p.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit