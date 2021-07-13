Stocks

BoM launches QIB issue

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 13, 2021

Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges that it has opened the qualified institutional placement issue, at a floor price of ₹24.89 a share. The bank said it might offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price to the institutional investors. On April 29, the board had approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through equity and debt. Shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed at ₹24.30, up 1.9 per cent over the previous day’s close on the BSE.

Published on July 13, 2021

