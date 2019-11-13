Stocks

Britannia shares climb 4.50% on Q2 earnings growth

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

Shares of Britannia were in limelight on the bourses today in the backdrop of strong quarterly numbers announced by the company.

In a BSE release, the company reported a net profit of Rs 402.73 crore in September quarter this year against Rs 248.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's net profit had increased by 62% in the quarter (Y-o-Y)

Income from operations also improved to Rs 3,022.91 crore for the September quarter ended 2019 as compared to Rs 2,677.32 in the same period last year.

The biscuit-maker has beat slowdown blues and could achieve this through a mix of cost optimisation, “judicious” price hikes and low unit packs.

Britannia climbed Rs 129, or 4.50%, to Rs 3,291.05 on the NSE today.

The company's Earning Per Share stood higher at Rs 16.82 for the quarter against 10.44 in the same period last year.

stocks and shares
Britannia Industries Ltd
