Britannia shares climb 4.50% on Q2 earnings growth

Shares of Britannia were in limelight on the bourses today in the backdrop of strong quarterly numbers announced by the company.

In a BSE release, the company reported a net profit of Rs 402.73 crore in September quarter this year against Rs 248.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The company's net profit had increased by 62% in the quarter (Y-o-Y)

Income from operations also improved to Rs 3,022.91 crore for the September quarter ended 2019 as compared to Rs 2,677.32 in the same period last year.

The biscuit-maker has beat slowdown blues and could achieve this through a mix of cost optimisation, “judicious” price hikes and low unit packs.

Britannia climbed Rs 129, or 4.50%, to Rs 3,291.05 on the NSE today.

The company's Earning Per Share stood higher at Rs 16.82 for the quarter against 10.44 in the same period last year.